Gallery: Wildcats force three turnovers in win over Austin Peay during Family Weekend

Football opened United Athletic Conference play with a 45-31 win over No. 18 Austin Peay at 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Wildcat Stadium. The game, part of the university’s annual Family Weekend, included a drone show after the game. The Wildcats forced three first-half turnovers and scored on each takeaway, including a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Stone Earle and his three passing touchdowns to three different receivers. The team returns to nonconference play Sept. 27 at the University of Incarnate Word.