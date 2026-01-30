Dr. Jason Morris receives third Fulbright Award, leading the way for higher education scholars

Dr. Jason Morris, Dean of the Honors College, working in his office in the Hunter Welcome Center. (Photo by Joshua Varner)

Dr. Jason Morris, dean of the Honors College, has been awarded his third Fulbright Award.

Morris, professor of core curriculum, was awarded the Fulbright International Education Administrators Award. As part of this award, he will represent the University on a two-week experience in Taiwan in March to learn about international higher education. Morris and other Fulbright Award recipients from the United States will visit universities and government agencies to learn about the country’s culture, education system and students.

“I’m going and listening and experiencing and traveling and making connections and building relationships,” Morris said.

Morris hopes to bring what he learns back to ACU and to form long-term connections between the university and scholars in Taiwan. Furthermore, this experience also helps Morris as he advises students who apply for Fulbright programs.

The U.S. Fulbright Program has different distinctions for prospective scholars at all levels. The award won by Morris falls under the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program, which is designed for faculty, researchers and professionals. For students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels, the U.S. Fulbright Student Program offers award opportunities across all disciplines. It includes: Study/Research Awards, English Teaching Assistant Awards and Creative and Performing Arts Awards.

The Office of Major Scholarships, which is part of the Honors College, is a resource for all students who are interested in programs such as Fulbright. With three Fulbright Awards under his belt, one of which was under the student program, Morris is in a unique position to guide students as they apply.

Morris’s time at ACU began when he was a student. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Pepperdine University, Morris came to ACU to pursue a combined master’s in communications and biblical studies.

Toward the beginning of his collegiate career, Morris was uncertain about what he wanted to pursue. However, as time went on, it became increasingly clear to him that a career in higher education was what he was being called to.

“I really did kind of find a passion for working with students and helping students reach their potential,” Morris said.

After graduating from ACU in 1996, Morris would go on to complete his doctorate in higher education administration at Texas Tech.

Morris began working at ACU as a staff member for the university’s Trio Program. From there, Morris helped to develop a master’s program in higher education, which elevated him to a faculty role. Additionally, working with students on major scholarships was an appeal to Morris, which brought him into the honors college where he leads today.

Dr. Trey Shirley, associate dean of the Honors College, has worked with Morris for the past four years. There, Shirley has seen Morris’ innovative spirit and his continual support for students and faculty.

“He has a lot of ideas and gets excited about your ideas too,’ said Shirley, assistant professor of art and design. ‘And really, I think one of his real gifts as a leader is that he empowers you.”

Morris has now earned three Fulbright Awards, but he wasn’t alone as he worked on his applications.

As he completed his doctorate and was a staff member at ACU, he met Dr. Monty Lynn, Professor of Management Sciences. Lynn was a previous Fulbright Award recipient and after meeting with him, Morris was encouraged to apply for his first Fulbright.

Despite not being accepted after his first application, Morris did not lose his motivation. He revamped his application, and after applying again, he was accepted to a Fulbright Program in Hungary, where he taught English at a university in Budapest.

“When you serve as a Fulbrighter, you’re really there as a representative of the United States, kind of a citizen ambassador, working in the education field,” Morris said.

After completing a second Fulbright program in a different region in Hungary, Morris still felt the calling to continue to build connections outside of ACU and to grow and experience new cultures he hadn’t before.

While preparing his most recent application to the Taiwan program, Morris continued to speak with colleagues to get feedback.

Specifically, he reached out to Dr. Susan Lewis, the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at ACU. Lewis, in discussions about Morris’ application to the program, helped him to connect his personal academic interests with ACU’s broader goals.

In response to an email asking about Morris, Lewis spoke highly of his efforts and continued scholarship.

“Dr. Morris is modeling that learning doesn’t stop when you reach a certain level in your career,’ Lewis said. “As a dean and senior administrator, he continues to seek out new perspectives and new ways to connect with people.”

Morris is already exploring ways to bring back what he learns in Taiwan for students and faculty at ACU. One way he is already looking to do so is by hosting an event for students to learn more about Taiwan and the opportunities that exist while studying there.

“Dr. Morris is uniquely well-positioned to make this Fulbright experience matter well beyond himself,” Lewis said.

As he prepares for this academic experience, Morris will continue to look for ways to get more people plugged into the Fulbright program and into the opportunities it provides.

“One of the things that I try to do in the Honors College is really expose the Fulbright program to students at the university, to faculty and, in some cases, staff members,” Morris said.