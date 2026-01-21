The Optimist
Members of the ensemble prepare for Conrad Birdie's arrival.

Gallery: 24-hour musical returns with ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

ACU’s Alpha Psi Omega chapter returned to the stage with another 24-hour musical challenge, this time presenting Bye Bye Birdie. The classic production follows rock-and-roll heartthrob Conrad Birdie as he prepares to leave for the Army, prompting a media frenzy and chaos in the small town of Sweet Apple, Ohio. This year’s performance supported Heroes for Children, a nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to families of children battling cancer.

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by him, visit: DanielCurd.com

