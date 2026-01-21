Gallery: 24-hour musical returns with ‘Bye Bye Birdie’

ACU’s Alpha Psi Omega chapter returned to the stage with another 24-hour musical challenge, this time presenting Bye Bye Birdie. The classic production follows rock-and-roll heartthrob Conrad Birdie as he prepares to leave for the Army, prompting a media frenzy and chaos in the small town of Sweet Apple, Ohio. This year’s performance supported Heroes for Children, a nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to families of children battling cancer.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.