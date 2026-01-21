Gallery: Smith ties Division I career high as ACU falls to CBU

Men’s basketball hosted California Baptist at Moody Coliseum on Thursday, falling 74–58 in a conference matchup. Rich Smith led ACU with 22 points and six assists, tying his Division I career high in scoring. Bradyn Hubbard added five points to surpass 600 in his ACU career, while Joseph Scott reached the 100-point mark in his first season with the Wildcats. The loss brings ACU to 10–8 overall and 2–3 in WAC play. The Wildcats will head to Tarleton for a 4 p.m. tipoff on Saturday.