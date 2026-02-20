Abilene is more interesting than you think

On the surface, Abilene seems like a pretty boring place. As a college student looking to enjoy a life away from campus, you may find yourself at the mall every weekend, believing that it’s the only interesting place in the whole city.

Young adults shut themselves up in their dorms or with their social clubs, as the word floats all around ACU’s campus: “There’s just nothing to do in Abilene.”

Abilene is a growing town with a rich history. It is full of interesting places, both new and old, that ought to be explored. Abilene isn’t as boring as it seems.

Firstly, it is full of local businesses. From coffee shops like Monks to the vendors of the Abilene Farmer’s Market, there are so many local shops and sellers to try. If you’re into music, Record Guys is the place to go.

Abilene also has a lot of history. Originally founded in 1881 as a convenient stopping place for the railway, it has evolved from a Wild West town to a growing city.

Despite its growth, it still has plenty of nature to enjoy. There are dozens of parks across the city to enjoy and explore, including the Abilene State Park.

Old buildings like the Wooten Hotel and even institutions like ACU tell the tale of this storied place. The Historic Paramount Theater has been recognized by the National Register of Historic Places and received the Texas Award for Historic Preservation. Its timeless beauty has been wonderfully maintained. For nearly a century, locals have come here to watch films, concerts and live productions.

As for concerts and productions, Abilene has plenty of involvement with the arts. Each month, the Center for Contemporary Arts hosts an ArtWalk in downtown Abilene.

During this event, you can walk around downtown and experience “live art demonstrations, handcrafted art vendors, local food and drink, live music and so much more.”

Abilene also boasts a philharmonic orchestra, community theater, art gallery, art museum, performing arts company, and so many other ways to see and experience art.

If you don’t know where to start, head over to the events page on the Abilene Visitors website – there is always a long list of things to do and places to go. You could also try doing a deep dive on Instagram or Reddit to find a hidden gem down the rabbit hole.

Check out what’s going on at the People’s Plaza, an evolving town square of sorts that has a variety of things to do and see. Grab tickets to a show or visit a local restaurant. You might just find this quaint little town has a lot more to offer than you thought.