Christmas decorations by Elizabeth Peralta, junior sports media and journalism major from Fort Worth, ready for Christmas in November. (Photo by Elizabeth Peralta)

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year!”

There is so much to love about the Christmas season, from freshly baked Christmas cookies and hot cocoa to the snow sparkling in the sunlight and cozy sweaters. And don’t forget about the Christmas music and Christmas movies!

Christmas brings feelings of joy, expectation and celebration. The holiday invites a much-needed break during the stress of classes, finals and college life.

Christmas is the time to celebrate the coming of Jesus Christ to earth, bringing salvation to the world.

There is just so much to love about Christmas, and it is never too early to start celebrating.

For me, when Nov. 1 rolls around, Christmas decorations go up, my Christmas playlist begins and fake snow is thrown all around the dorm.

But what about Thanksgiving? Should we celebrate Christmas or Thanksgiving during the month of November?

Let’s see what our fellow Wildcats think.

Out of twenty-three random students polled, twelve believed that Christmas does not start on November 1st. Here is some of what these students had to say.

Team Thanksgiving:

Melissa Deleon, sophomore nursing major from Refugio, said, “I’m a fall girl. I love fall… Christmas does not start until after Thanksgiving.”

Bria Jackson, freshman graphic design major from Abilene, said, “Thanksgiving is a holiday, too, so it should get its time, too. And then the start of Christmas is December 1st or maybe right after Thanksgiving.”

Brendon Hughes, junior multimedia major from Weatherford, said “I believe Christmas starts after Thanksgiving… [you’re] supposed to be with your family back at home.”

Josh Millner, sophomore multimedia major from Bedford, said “We have Halloween, so we have spooky season … then we have November 1st to about Thanksgiving, where you go turkey hunting.”

Coleman David, sophomore social studies major from Abilene, said, “I would say that everyone that’s trying to say Christmas is November 1st is just being performative.”

Trey Gonzalez, sophomore government major from Humble, said, “If it’s going to start before Thanksgiving, it’s got to be… [at most] a week and a half before Thanksgiving. I think it starts on Black Friday.”

Emma Walls, senior English major from Fort Worth, said, “I’m not necessarily team Thanksgiving. I just feel like Christmas is December 1st. I don’t have a time frame for it.”

Sarah Kate Blackstock, freshman nursing major from Frisco, said, “Do I celebrate the beginning of Christmas on November 1st? Yes. Do I think it’s the beginning? No… I’ll put decorations up, but I don’t know if I’d say that that’s the beginning.”

Team Christmas:

Michael Angeles, senior biochemistry major from Abilene, said, “Christmas is the best season because Jesus is coming… so I think we need to start celebrating October, not even November.”

Claire Blume, sophomore nursing major from Fullerton, California, said, “I just need that joy in my life. It gets to the point where my room is decorated for Christmas… Christmas just brings me joy, and usually by this point in the year, I need it.”

Lillie Kate White, freshman nursing major from Hamlin, said, “Once Halloween’s over, like, fall’s over … I will not decorate for Thanksgiving.”

Andi Powell, junior kinesiology major from Weatherford, said, “Halloween’s done and it gets colder, I’m convinced, [on] November 1st. And I think Christmas deserves more than just one month.”

Will Winkler, junior child and family services major from Lewisville, said, “After being in college, it gives me just a sense of joy …. It’s Christmas music, it’s getting colder, October’s not teasing you anymore with the weather.”

Lilly Seibel, freshman nursing major from Broomfield, Colorado, said, “Fall is over, like Halloween’s over, so Christmas started. Me and my roommate already decorated.”

Bella Jaimez, senior biochemistry major from Liberty Hill, said, “In college, I think that it does start November 1st, because we go home for finals, and it gets stressful. And so having something that brings light in college, aka Christmas, the birth of Jesus.”

My Final Thoughts

Regardless of whether you are for Thanksgiving or Christmas in November, there is no denying that both holidays celebrate gratitude and invite us to reflect on what makes life meaningful to us.

For me, Thanksgiving isn’t just a separate season, but another part of a larger season of joy, gratitude and celebration, that is, Christmas. Christmas, like Thanksgiving, also focuses on the joys of life and the reminders of what to be thankful for, so why should we separate Thanksgiving from Christmas?

The heart of the Christmas season is Jesus Christ coming to earth, which is the source of all gratitude. So, celebrating Thanksgiving in the middle of Christmas decorations isn’t dismissing Thanksgiving; it is incorporating it into the larger festive season of Christmas.

This week’s poll showed that Wildcats are divided on this Christmas debate, with strong arguments on both sides.

So, whether you love the fall weather and can’t wait to enjoy the colorful leaves or whether you are ready for the snow to start falling and the scent of gingerbread to fill the air, let’s enjoy the colder weather and what is truly the most wonderful time of the year.