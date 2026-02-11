Theatre to explore themes of healing, faith in musical ‘Violet’

The Department of Theatre is set to perform its winter musical “Violet.” The musical will be performed in Fulks Theatre, beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Feb.19 and will run through Feb. 22.

The musical follows the life of the main character, Violet, and it is structured as a memory play that blends present-day action with flashbacks from her childhood. These moments explore Violet’s relationship with her father and her Appalachian roots. In the present, Violet is in her early 20s and travels by bus across the South, stopping in different towns as she searches for a preacher she believes can heal the scar on her face. Through this journey, the musical explores themes of healing, love and self-worth, ultimately showing that Violet’s true transformation comes from within, according to Dawne Swearingen-Meeks, Chair of the Department of Theatre.

Swearingen-Meeks said the musical was cast almost a year ago, but was postponed due to events around campus.

“These students have been waiting for almost a year and pouring into the script and the lyrics,” she said. “I just could not be more pleased and proud of their bravery through the journey of telling this gospel story.”

While the cast and crew are focused on rehearsing and performing, Swearingen-Meeks said she continues to connect their work to a Christian perspective.

“We have the beautiful, blessed benefit of getting to gather together to tell stories with meaning through that Christian lens,” she said.

Swearingen-Meeks said the department’s work is missional, and it helps prepare students for the real world.

“We strive to not only shape our students into competitive professional actors, but unpack stories with meaning,” Swearingen-Meeks said. “Violet invites the audience to walk through challenging, meaningful themes that lead to full healing, restoration and healing. This musical, written by Jeanine Tesori (Shrek), invites the gospel message of hope, healing and love.”

Kendall West, theatre major from Houston, said she has seen significant growth within the cast since their freshman year and praised everyone’s commitment to the production.

“I’m just proud of the growth that we’ve all had since freshman year,” West said. “I’m proud of everyone bringing themselves to this project and being all in on it.”

The musical challenged students in new ways, West said. It was West’s first time choreographing a musical, and it was the lead actor’s first time performing as a lead in college.

West said the musical reminds viewers that they are not alone in their hurt and that there are ways to meet one another in pain and raise each other through it. She said she hopes the audience takes away the message that “There’s hope in the darkness.”

“Our past doesn’t define us, but it does shape us into the people that the Lord’s created us to be,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased online, and student rush tickets will be available for $15 beginning 30 minutes before the Feb. 19 performance. General admission tickets for the Feb. 19 show will be buy one, get one free.