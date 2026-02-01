The Optimist
Members of Galaxy adjust a Nova’s tie. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

Gallery: Clubs begin new member orientation after weather delay

Sororities and fraternities began New Member Orientation with Bid Day, officially starting the pledging process. Originally scheduled for last week, the start was delayed due to winter weather that brought snow and ice to campus. Clubs and their sponsors gathered at designated locations on and off campus to complete tasks assigned by their officers. Over the coming weeks, new members will learn club traditions and build connections with current members.

About Daniel Curd

Daniel is a photographer from Denver, Colorado. He is an Advertising/Public Relations major hoping to go into media creation. When not taking photos, he can be found in the library studying with friends, listening to music, or watching one of his favorite movies. For any additional photos captured by him, visit: DanielCurd.com

