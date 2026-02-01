Gallery: Clubs begin new member orientation after weather delay

Sororities and fraternities began New Member Orientation with Bid Day, officially starting the pledging process. Originally scheduled for last week, the start was delayed due to winter weather that brought snow and ice to campus. Clubs and their sponsors gathered at designated locations on and off campus to complete tasks assigned by their officers. Over the coming weeks, new members will learn club traditions and build connections with current members.
