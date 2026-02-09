Gallery: Men’s tennis goes 3–0 in weekend home series

The men’s tennis team hosted a three-match home series over the weekend, taking on Tyler Junior College, Trinity University, and Lubbock Christian. The team opened the series with a 4–2 win over Tyler Junior College, followed by a 4–1 victory against Trinity and closed out the weekend with a 5-1 win against Lubbock Christian, bringing their overall record to 3–3. Against Trinity, ACU swept the doubles point with wins from Luis Jose Nakamine and Ethan Scribner (6–3) and Jorge Aza and Merse Deli (6–4). In singles, Nakamine secured a three-set win at No. 1, while Dennis Dutine and Jorge Aza each earned straight-set victories. The Wildcats will return to action on Thursday with a road match at UT Arlington.