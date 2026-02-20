New library dean brings 18 years of leadership to ACU

Dr. Lee Anne Paris was named the new Dean of Library Services and Educational Technology and will step into the role on Aug. 1.

Paris is the executive director of academic policy and curriculum at the University of Central Oklahoma, and was specifically chosen because of her previous leadership experience and her ideas on how to lead the library, said Dr. Charla Miertschin, dean of the Onstead College of Science and Engineering, who helped lead the group in charge of selecting the new dean.

The Dean of Library Services and Educational Technology leads the Margaret and Herman Brown Library, including the ACU Press, the special collections and archives, creative and academic technology, the Maker Lab, AT&T Learning Studio and the Landon Saunders Center for Joy and Human Flourishing.

“The Dean of Library Services and Educational Technology provides leadership overall, visionary and mission-driven type leadership for the Brown Library and the services that it provides,” Miertschin said. “[Paris] is somebody that brings in that previous leadership experience, and we think she can hit the ground running.”

Paris currently works as the Executive Director of Academic Policy and Curriculum at the University of Central Oklahoma, where she previously worked as the Director of Research and User Engagement. She received her PHD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, her master’s degree from the University of Oklahoma and her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Paris said. “I’ve worked in libraries for 18 years altogether, so I have a number of years of experience with lots of different things and lots of different aspects of librarianship.”

Paris grew up in Brazil, where her parents were missionaries. As the dean, Paris said she is excited to use her experiences growing up in a different country to build relationships with and help marginalized students.

“Sometimes when you grow up between two different cultures, you don’t necessarily feel like you belong in either one,” she said. “So that has made me particularly aware of folks that are marginalized or maybe feel like they are on the edges.”

Paris’s connection to ACU began before she applied for the job. Dr. Mark Tucker, the dean of library sciences from 2003 to 2011, was friends with both of Paris’ parents, introduced them to each other and then officiated their wedding.

“I’m pretty confident; he is responsible for my existence,” Paris said. “So, it’s fun for me. I’m coming to follow a line of librarians of which he is a part.”

Tucker also helped influence Paris’ decision to become a librarian in the first place.

“I’ve reached out to him and let him know that I’ve taken this position,” she said. “He was real excited about it, too.”

This year, Mark McCowan has served as the interim dean and assistant dean of the library, and he will continue as assistant dean when Paris arrives.