Sing Song rehearsals begin, ‘excited energy’ fills campus

Members of Sigma Theta Chi dress as mermaids during Sing Song. (Photo by Steven Infante)

Sing Song practice began this week, marking the start of rehearsals for one of the most anticipated campus traditions.

Planning begins in the fall, when directors develop act themes, finalize music selections and design costumes. By early February, arrangements and logistics are completed, so rehearsals can focus on performance.

Rehearsals are primarily led by the student director, who organizes their own schedules and guides their group through the process.

“Most of the rehearsals are in the director’s hands,” McGaha said. “I’m available to give feedback and help if they need it.”

Groups are allowed 40 hours of rehearsal time, spread out however they want within their allowed practice days. The first rehearsals focus on helping members learn the act while building excitement, Elise Grigsby, Sing Song director for Sigma Theta Chi, said.

“The first practice was encouraging,” said Grigsby, senior English major from Midland. “When all the girls sing together for the first time, it feels magical.”

While student directors lead rehearsals, McGaha provides feedback on submitted videos, and she visits during Moody rehearsals. This is designed to ensure groups are making progress and are on the right track to being ready for their performances.

McGaha said one of the biggest challenges when rehearsals start is learning music.

“Many students do not know their voice part, how to sing, or how to read a music sheet,” McGaha said.

Early rehearsals are focused on building a strong music foundation, said Austin Nelly, Sing Song director for The Fraternity of Galaxy. Last year, Galaxy was the overall winner in the fraternity category.

“Making sure they know everything within the first few weeks is my goal,” Nelly said. “There is five times more pressure now, but it doesn’t change how we practice.”

As practices begin, there is a shift in campus atmosphere.

“There is an excited energy,” McGaha said. “Students are focused, and you can tell Sing Song is starting.”

Sing Song’s impact extends beyond performance. McGaha said it creates shared experiences that connect students across campus.

“It is more than costumes or choreography; it matters because for a few months every year, campus is united towards one goal,” McGaha said. “It creates community in a way that is uniquely ACU, and only people at ACU will understand.”

Below is a list of all of the 2025 acts and their directors.