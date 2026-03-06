‘Cats battle Horned Frogs, Lumberjacks, Owls, in inter-Texas nonconference tests

The nonconference slate of mid-major programs across the country can look one of two ways. Either it’s a cupcake featuring games against other mid-majors of equal or lesser talent level, or it’s a gauntlet. Loaded with in-state rivalries, Power Four programs and a championship pedigree.

For Head Coach Rick McCarty and the Wildcats, the third week of the 2026 schedule is an example of the road they’ve chosen to take ahead of Western Athletic Conference play.

“We’re right in the middle of it like we want to be,” McCarty said. “This is going to be exciting. We’ve got four opponents in five days. That’s a challenge.”

Already this week, the Wildcats have played preseason No. 17 TCU, falling 7-6 on a walk-off home run by Brady Dallimore, and in-state, former Southland Conference rival Stephen F. Austin University, scoring 19 unanswered runs after trailing 10-1 early.

In the loss to TCU, the Wildcats led by as many as six runs through the early going. A bases-loaded triple from Brady Gray, sophomore catcher from Farmersville, got the scoring started in the first inning and was followed by a three-run home run from Braden Regala, sophomore outfielder from Abilene, in the fourth. However, the ‘Cats would give up seven unanswered and drop the first of two meetings with the Big 12 foe.

“Yesterday we were facing a ranked opponent,” Diego Cardenas said. “It’s never easy. We had them. Some things didn’t go our way, but we can’t cry about it. It’s baseball, it happens.”

Day two of the back-to-back featured a slugfest inside Bullock Brothers Ballpark. Cardenas, designated hitter and senior from El Paso, plated nine runs while hitting a grand slam, three-run home run, and a double in the Wildcats 20-run effort.

“It all starts with the guys who got on base before me,” Cardenas said. “They set that up. I’ve been having a tough time at the plate right now, but I’m just staying with it and staying true to myself.”

The comeback ‘Cats struck in team fashion. Every Wildcat with an at-bat earned a hit, while all but two had two or more hits, and 8-of-9 reached base twice or more. Cardenas, J.T Thompson, senior infielder from Abilene, and Grant Watkins, senior infielder from Los Alamos, New Mexico, all had three hits while driving in 12 total runs.

“It’s all motivation,” Cardenas said. “But as soon as the clock hits 12, it’s time to turn the page and focus on the next opponent.”

Now, with the Owls entering Abilene on a four-game win streak, the Wildcats sixth game in eight days awaits.

The Owls picked up their first road win of the season on Wednesday, improving to 1-3 as the visitors on the season with a win over Lamar University. The Owls hung four runs and nine hits on the Cardinals in a battle of the birds of South Texas. Despite losing by three runs, Lamar out-hit Rice 9-to-5.

The Wildcats enter the Friday contest 6-2 at home this season, and with nine players hitting above .300 on the year. Maddox Miesse, senior do-it-all man for McCarty, from Adkins, has risen to the occasion in his senior campaign after hitting just six points above the Mendoza line as a junior.

“I think the depth in our lineup can be our strength,” McCarty said. “We’ve got to collectively compete and not give at-bats away.”

Heading into the series with Rice, the Wildcats have won both formal series they’ve played this season. Opening weekend, the team took 3-of-4 from St. Thomas University, followed by a 2-1 weekend series win against Summit League preseason favorite Oral Roberts University. The ‘Cats lost 2-of-3 last weekend at the 2026 College Baseball Series in Cleburne, outlasting Big East winner a year ago, Creighton University 12-11, while dropping games to Texas State University 5-4 Friday night and 3-0 in a Sunday matinee.

The weekend series against the Owls is the front end of a home-and-home over the next two years, with the Wildcats set to pay a visit to South Houston in 2027. First pitch Friday night is set for 6:05 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday’s games set for 3:05 p.m. and 1:05 p.m.