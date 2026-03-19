Gallery: Baseball suffers defeat against Incarnate Word 9-8

Baseball suffered its sixth home loss of the season against Incarnate Word. The Wildcats had a 4-1 lead as they headed into the fifth inning, with both teams scoring 4 runs in the fifth inning. The Incarnate Word Cardinals scored 3 runs in the eighth inning to tie the game and send it into three extra innings.

The Wildcats are set to face the New Mexico Lobos three times at Lobo Baseball Field in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first game is set for Friday, March 20 at 7 p.m., with the following two games scheduled for Saturday, March 21 at 3 p.m., and Sunday, March 22 at 1 p.m.