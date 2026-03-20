Wildcats return home for three-match weekend homestand

Men’s tennis returns to its home courts this weekend for a three-match homestand, welcoming UTSA on Friday before hosting Hardin-Simmons and UT Permian Basin in a Saturday doubleheader.

Friday’s match against UTSA begins at 1 p.m. at the ACU Tennis Pavilion. Saturday’s action tips off at 9 a.m. against Hardin-Simmons, followed by a 5 p.m. match against UT Permian Basin. The weekend also features the program’s alumni dinner and ring ceremony, celebrating last season’s WAC Tournament championship.

Head coach Juan Nunez said the homestand carries extra excitement for the program, noting the team hasn’t played in Abilene since late February.

“It’s always exciting,” Nunez said. “The fact that we’re playing at home and this weekend we have our alumni dinner, and we have our ring ceremony from last year… it should be a pretty special weekend.”

On paper, UTSA figures to be the toughest test of the weekend. Nunez acknowledged the Roadrunners are a well-established Division I program with recent success, but emphasized that each opponent on the schedule presents its own challenge. Hardin-Simmons, a Division III program, brings the pressure of expectation, while UT Permian Basin, a Division II school, arrives highly motivated.

“Those top 10, top 15, top 20 D2 programs in the country are as good as a lot of mid-major D1 schools,” Nunez said. “All three of them come with their own challenge for our guys.”

In addition, the Wildcats have navigated a challenging season marked by roster adversity.

Injuries thinned the lineup during the offseason, forcing freshman Jorge Aza into the starting lineup just days after arriving on campus in January. Nunez pointed to several players who have stepped up through the adversity, including senior Ethan, Baylor transfer LJ Nakamine, and returning juniors Mercy and Dennis.

“Having somebody like Ethan, who has just been your heart and soul for four years… what he carries on and off the court is incredible,” Nunez said. “LJ, our Baylor transfer, has been just an incredible breath of fresh air. To have somebody who was as highly recruited last year, being top 60, top 75 in the world in juniors, and for him to come here and step up the way he has as a leader, it’s been pretty special.”

With the ASUN Conference Tournament set for April in Fort Myers, Fla., Nunez said the team’s focus heading into the homestand is sharpening its doubles play. After an inconsistent start to the season on the doubles courts, the coaching staff went back to basics following a mid-season film session.

“We’re going to simplify and get back to basics with doubles and kind of start from scratch so that we can build and be where we want to be in April,” Nunez said. “Doubles has gotten bigger and bigger. Getting that first point has really taken a lot of importance.”

ACU will play eight matches over the next two and a half weeks, heading into the conference tournament, a stretch Nunez has deliberately built into the schedule to get the team match-hardened before the postseason.

“Once you get to the tournament, it’s not about feeling great, it’s about how do we get it done today so that we can live tomorrow,” he said. “Just coming in with the confidence that even if I’m not on my best day, I’ve played enough matches in the last few weeks that I know how to figure it out.”

Friday’s match against UTSA begins at 1 p.m. at the ACU Tennis Pavilion. Admission is free and open to the public.