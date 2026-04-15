Athletes today face pressure from every angle

Nele Huth, sophomore multisport athlete from Frankfurt, Germany, clears the bar in the high jump and wins first place. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

Student-athletes hold an important role at ACU, representing the school across the country while balancing many responsibilities both on the field and in the classroom.

The university has grown more successful each year since entering Division I in 2013. This success has led to higher expectations for the athletic department, athletes, coaches and staff. As a result, student-athletes are under more pressure than ever while continuing to win conference championships, break records and improve academically.

Plae Wyatt, redshirt senior safety from McKinney, transferred from Rice University after suffering a serious knee injury during the 2024 season.

After undergoing two surgeries, he decided to come to ACU and give his dream of going pro another chance. Even after completing his rehabilitation successfully, he still finds himself doubting the process.

“I never really felt like my knee was ever gonna feel back to normal,” Wyatt said.

For Wyatt, the challenge was not only his knee. Living in the uncertainty and being unable to play for two seasons created pressure and self-doubt that shaped him as an athlete.

“The portal is a dark place,” Wyatt said. “You don’t know where you’re gonna land.”

Wyatt’s experience reflects what many college athletes go through. College sports are highly competitive, and past success often does not matter if an athlete is not performing in the moment.

For Wyatt, that pressure is deeply personal.

“Most pressure is coming from people back home,” Wyatt said.

He wants to be a role model for the youth in his hometown.

“They still see me going,” Wyatt said. “You can do whatever you put your mind to.”

Head Football Coach Keith Patterson said Wyatt has the qualities of a team captain.

“He is a leader. He has got an energy, a smile on his face, a countenance,” Patterson said. “He is going to be a tremendous asset to not just our football program and our university.”

The football team has won back-to-back conference championships over the last two years, bringing national attention and visibility to the university.

That success benefits the entire athletic program, as strong performances help promote the university and attract new students like Wyatt, and increase funding for projects such as a new baseball stadium in 2025 and renovations to the football field in 2026.

Beyond competition, student-athletes are also managing the business side of sports through name, image and likeness.

Athletes are expected to build a personal brand, stay active on social media and represent businesses, adding pressure alongside academics and performance. The success of athletic programs also increases expectations, as athletes play a key role in promoting the university.

Rich Smith, senior guard and criminal justice major from New York, is part of ACU’s growing NIL culture. Smith has partnered with Fuzzy’s Taco near campus, where students can order his signature “Rich Taco.”

“It is good to promote your name and at the same time you support a local business,” Smith said.

While NIL opportunities can be beneficial, they can also create additional expectations. Athletes are not just competitors anymore. With the growing influence of social media, they are also marketers, representatives and public figures, which can quickly become an overwhelming and stressful responsibility.

Despite demanding schedules, student-athletes are also expected to succeed academically.

By the time they enter an 8 a.m. class, many have already finished a workout and are still expected to earn top grades to meet team standards and keep their scholarships.

“School is a lot during season,” Smith said. “When we are traveling, I miss class, and teachers just expect me to catch up next time.”

Even with these challenges, the university’s student-athletes continue to improve academically, reaching a department GPA of 3.41 in fall 2024, the highest since 2011.

In fall 2025, student-athletes recorded another strong performance with a GPA of 3.37.

Zack Lassiter, vice president for athletics, said the results show that student-athletes are receiving stronger academic support and becoming more resilient under pressure.

“I could not be more proud of the work our student-athletes have done in the classroom,” Lassiter said.

The women’s tennis team has set the standard, earning a team GPA of 3.79 in 2024 and continuing to lead ACU athletics academically. All players on the team are international, adding another layer of difficulty as they adjust to a new culture and language while meeting high academic expectations.

Elsa Luther, freshman finance major from France, had to learn a second language while performing off the court and meeting her team’s academic standards.

“I felt pressure to get good grades,” Luther said. “If I get a B, they told me to continue and do better.”

The demands on student-athletes continue to grow across all sports. While performance was once the primary focus, it now includes academic pressure, personal branding and public responsibilities.

College athletics has become a business in many ways. It requires commitment from everyone.

“We want to provide all the opportunities for our athletes to follow their passion, learn what is important to them and help them to grow,” Lassiter said.

For many, the pressure never fully disappears and affects every decision they make.

What may seem overwhelming from the outside becomes a structured lifestyle that requires discipline, resilience and purpose.

Nevertheless, one in 10 students at ACU is an athlete, experiencing this level of pressure.

“It’s a lot sometimes,” Luther said. “But I just try to do my best.”

For athletes like Wyatt, success is about more than just winning. It’s about proving that, despite setbacks, pressure and uncertainty, you can still achieve your dreams.

“It feels like many people give up on their dream,” Wyatt said. “You just have to keep going, no matter what.”

Behind every performance of an athlete is a deeper story shaped by pressure, responsibility and the pursuit of a dream.

In the end, student-athletes are not just competitors representing their school. They are young adults learning to manage pressure, chase goals and grow through challenges that will stay with them long after their playing careers are over.

“My goals for each student-athlete are that they grow in their faith, they reach their potential in the classroom, and they compete for and win championships,” Lassiter said. “We are hitting all three goals at ACU.”

For many athletes, this is more than just part of their lives. It is their dream, and they are willing to push through any kind of pressure to make it come true.