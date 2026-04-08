Golf programs ride momentum into WAC championships

Marissa Loya, freshman from San Antonio, evaluates her shot before chipping onto the green. (Photo by Daniel Curd)

The men’s and women’s golf programs posted strong results last week and head into their respective Western Athletic Conference Championships this spring, entering the postseason at full speed.

The men’s team claimed its first tournament title in four years, securing a four-stroke victory at the Seattle U Redhawk Invitational at Chambers Bay in University Place, Washington, with three Wildcats placing in the individual top 10. It marks ACU’s first victory since winning the WAC Championship in its debut season in the conference four years ago.

Senior Grégoire Hoyeau led the final-round charge, soaring 20 spots with a career-best 7-under 65, rattling off nine birdies and a 6-under 31 on the front nine. Jack Hollingsed and Thomas Buisson each tied for fourth, while Hoyeau drew for sixth. The Wildcats have now placed within the top four in four consecutive tournaments and in five of their last six.

ACU makes one final regular-season stop at Ohio State’s Robert Kepler Invitational at Columbus Country Club in Columbus, Ohio, on April 11-12.

“The guys are playing really well right now, so I think there is an expectation we should be very competitive with the Big 10 teams there,” head coach Tom Shaw said. “It is an entirely different golf course than the one at Chambers Bay, and we are playing on Ohio State’s home turf, but we played there last year and feel good about the venue.”

The Wildcats then head to the WAC Championship on April 27-29 at the Clubs of Stonebridge Ranch, The Dye Course in McKinney, Texas.

“Our mindset this year has always been focused on winning the WAC,” Shaw said. “We’ve been playing well this spring, so I expect us to be in the mix for the championship.”

On the women’s side, Maddi Kamas and Ryann Honea each landed within the top 10 as ACU placed eighth at the Coach Mo Classic at St. Johns Golf & Country Club in St. Augustine, Fla. Kamas registered her best showing as a Wildcat in a tie for third place, while Honea drew for sixth in her third straight top-10 performance. The outing adds to an already decorated season for Honea, who was also named a Team USA candidate for selection for the Arnold Palmer Cup this week, a rare national honor.

The Wildcats wrap up the regular season at Texas A&M’s “Mo” Morial Invitational at Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas, on April 6-8, before the WAC Championship on April 20-22 at The Hills Golf Course at Stonebridge Ranch in McKinney, where they aim to build upon runner-up performances in each of the past two years.

“One thing I can say with confidence is that ACU women’s golf will never back down from a challenge,” women’s head coach Rob Bennett said.

Both programs converge on the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this month, riding their best recent form of the season.