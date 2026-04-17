Students gain real-world experience at Venture Out Market

"Blooming Bouquet" student run business at the Venture Out Market (Photo by Miah Trevino)

The Venture Out market, which brought together student businesses, offered products ranging from coffee to handmade jewelry on Wednesday in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

The market is connected to the foundations of entrepreneurship class, which allows students to start their own business to create, market, and sell their own products.

Meredithe Meeks, a freshman animal science major from Quanah, was the CEO of her business and said she created handmade flower bouquets, choosing the idea because people said they would buy them, and hopes they bring joy to customers’ days as “a little light in the darkness” through her “blooming bouquet” business.

“The Venture Out Market is a great way to get business out there and get people to know who they are,” Meeks said. “The class leads up to that moment and teaches us how to handle the business world.”

One of the biggest challenges, Meeks said, was identifying their target audience, which varied per event. She said the experience also strengthened Meeks’ confidence and skillset.

“I learned everything,” Meeks said. “We all came from different backgrounds, and I learned so much about marketing, finances, and social media that I wouldn’t have learned otherwise.”

Sophomore Chrissy Delgado, biology major from Childress, gained experience through her business “brain Bundles” study kits that contain snacks and fidgets, aimed at students studying for exams and finals.

“Fidgets are really popular, and we thought it would be a good idea for people who are always in the library,” Delgado said.

Her team based pricing on what students were willing to pay, and compared prices to other similar products.

Delgado said one of the most difficult aspects was sales, especially stepping out of her comfort zone.

“You see people running businesses in movies, but actually experiencing it, you realize how stressful and difficult it is,” Delgado said.

Both Meeks and Delgado agreed that the experience changed their perspective on running a business.

Sarah Galindo, freshman nursing major from El Paso, said she knew others who had businesses and wanted to support them.

“The market gives students a chance to get more attention for their business and product,” Galindo said. “I was drawn to businesses that had clothes and jewelry.”

Lilly Wilson, senior management major from Fort Worth, said she attends every market.

“It’s nice to see what students and even my friends are working on, and be able to see how hard they worked,” Wilson said.