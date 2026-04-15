URCI Festival showcases student research, creativity across campus

Marianna Espeleta, junior Biochemistry major from El Paso, presents at the 2026 URCI Festival. (Photo courtesy of Dr. Randall Fowler.)

The Undergraduate Research, Creativity and Innovation Festival brought together more than 100 student participants this year, showcasing a wide range of academic and creative work across campus.

URCI has allowed students to present research through panel presentations, poster sessions, and creative exhibitions over the past two decades. The event expanded beyond its original STEM focus to include the humanities, social sciences, and the arts, said Randall Fowler, director of undergraduate research.

Fowler said the event allows students to learn beyond the classroom.

“Students learn to present their research to people outside their field, which requires them to really understand their project,” Fowler said.

Attendees had the opportunity to walk through poster sessions, listen to presentations, and interact directly with students about their work.

Projects were evaluated by judges, with top presentations receiving awards such as top scholar, top presentation, and top speaker, as well as faculty mentor of the year awards.

“It serves as a way to celebrate the work of students and recognize faculty who mentor them throughout the research process, while continuing to grow opportunities for students to share their work with a broader audience,” Fowler said.

Erick Aguilar, senior communication major from Poway, California, presented a research project analyzing the Oslo Accords and how it should be identified as a visual ideograph rather than just a photograph. He also examined their significance in pop culture.

“The event created an environment that encouraged discussion and learning,” Aguilar said.

Aguilar said the experience also pushed him to grow as a communicator and presenter.

“The festival challenged me to communicate complex ideas,” Aguilar said. “It teaches you to put yourself out there and challenge yourself academically.”

Fowler said URCI not only highlights student achievement but also reinforces the university’s identity as a Christian institution to both faith and scholarship.