Volleyball finishes spring season, looks to the future

The Wildcats have been hard at work since January, preparing for the first season in the UAC.

The team’s roster features six returning seniors among 12 total returning players. Head Coach Ijeoma Moronu Alstrup said that this spring season has been all about individual growth, both on and off the court.

“We have more time to do Chapel together, and it’s a little more focused,” Alstrup said. “And then on the court as well, just honing in on individual skills as opposed to team systems.

Abby Christian, senior libero from Kansas City, Missouri, said this season has been tough but also really good for the team.

“We have two new freshmen here with us, so just integrating them and building off of what we do in the fall,” Christian said.

The Wildcats played nine matches during the spring against opponents like Baylor, Dallas Baptist, and, most recently, Texas Tech. Christian said they proved their progress this season in the games they played, especially in the tie against Texas Tech.

With the spring season winding down and their final on-court practice on Friday, the Wildcats are shifting their focus to the future.

On Saturday, the team will host its annual grass volleyball tournament. The event began back around 2012 when Alstrup was an assistant coach for the team. The tournament is an opportunity for students to connect with the team and enjoy competing.

“There’s a big volleyball community in Abilene,” Alstrup said. “It’s a good opportunity for us to meet people that love volleyball and then also raise some funds for our program.”

All proceeds will go towards the team’s international trip this summer.

In early June, the team, including the incoming freshmen, will travel to Denmark, Sweden and Germany. During their trip, the team will serve at a local church in Denmark and will play a few international matches as well. Coach Alstrup said that after each match they play, the teams will have dinner together in a time of fellowship.

“Just teaching them that just by being who they are, they can be disciples of the world,” Alstrup said. “It doesn’t necessarily have to look like building a building or building a bridge of some sort, you can just be yourself and disciple to people.”

But for now, the team is focusing on finishing their academic semesters strong before getting back to it on May 28.