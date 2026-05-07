Bradshaw, Fridge awarded Mr. ACU, Miss ACU at Senior Sendoff

The graduating class of 2026 sits together and holds candles. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

The Class of 2026 gathered Sunday for two final traditions before graduating: Senior Sendoff and Candlelight Devotional.

At these events, the graduating seniors heard from speakers, worshipped, and were given awards nominated by faculty and students.

Student Government Association awarded the Mr. ACU and Miss ACU awards to James Bradshaw, theatre major from Sachse, and Maddie Grace Fridge, child and family services major from Sugar Land.

PJ Martinez handed out the other awards, Honor Man, Honor Woman, B. Sherrod Scholarship, the Trustees award, the Dean Adams Achievement Award and the V.W. and Loreta Kelley scholarship.

“Each year, the faculty student life committee accept nominations to honor some of the graduating seniors,” Martinez said. “The committee reviews these nominations and then votes to select winners.”

This year’s award winners are listed below.

Honor Man and Honor Woman:

Honor man: Canaan Fairley, political science major from San Antonio.

Honor woman: Tamil Adele, criminal justice major from Midland.

Trustees Award:

Kelsey Wilson, biology major from Wichita Falls.

Kyla Flanagan, mechanical engineering major from Abilene.

Zeke Whisenhunt, engineering major from Greenbriar, Arkansas.

Makeda Marquardt, accounting major from Abilene.

B Sherrod Scholarship:

Emmery Kovalcik, physics major from Bossier City, Louisiana

Avrie Paxson, mathematics major from Littleton, Colorado.

Jacqueline Garcia Torres, marketing major from Abilene.

Lillian Ross, accounting major from Beaumont.

Dean Adams achievement award:

Ana Rodriguez, biology major from Manor.

Erick Rivera-Miller, political science major from Cherokee.

Kelson Agbenu, management major from Aledo.

Kaylin Graves, advertising and public relations major from Arlington.

V.W. and Loreta Kelley scholarship:

Brooklyn Arreola, interdisciplinary studies, Lovington, New Mexico.

Sophie Lopez, advertising and public relations major from San Salvador, El Salvador.

Fridge said she was surprised to receive the Miss ACU award.

“It’s been such a treat to celebrate with my friends,” Fridge said. “Honestly, I have no idea how to feel [about graduating]. I’ve been really excited about this milestone for a really long time, and there’s a lot of bittersweet things that come with it, but mostly I’m feeling excited.”

From there, the class made its way to Beauchamp Amphitheater for the annual candlelight devotional, led by Dr. John Boyles, associate professor of Bible, missions and ministry, for a moment to pray, worship and reflect on their time on campus.

On Saturday, 670 undergraduate students will walk the stage, earning degrees from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences, the College of Biblical Studies, the College of Health and Human Services, the College of Learning and Development and the Onstead College of Science and Engineering will graduate at 10 a.m.

Students graduating from the College of Business Administration, the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences or the College of Leadership and Professional Studies will graduate at 2 p.m., with Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university, leading both commencements.