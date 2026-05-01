Dr. Richard Beck releases new book blending themes of scripture, theology, love

At a time when conversations about faith are increasingly shaped by division and debate, Dr. Richard Beck, chair of the psychology department, is offering a different approach. One that blends psychology, theology, and love through his new book.

His new book, The Book of Love: A Better Way to Read The Bible, challenges readers to rethink how they engage with scripture, emphasizing healing over harm.

The idea for the book began with a conversation connected to ACU’s Saunders Center for Joy and Human Flourishing, where Beck serves as a senior fellow. In one of his last conversations with Landon Saunders, he was expressing concerns with how the Bible had been read for generations, and Saunders said somebody needs to write a book about the church on how to read the Bible in a more generous way

“I just thought maybe I could write the book,” Beck said. And I opened up my notebook, and I wrote at the top, The Book of Love, and that became the title of the book.”

Dr. Beck’s Background in psychology plays a central role in the approach. Drawing on attachment theory research, he argues that a person’s relationship with God, whether secure or anxious, shapes how they interpret scripture.

“If you’re securely attached to God, you’re preconvinced that God is reliable and consistently loving,” Beck said. “But if you’re anxiously attached to God, then you’re going to be worried that God might get upset with you, might reject you.”

That ability to connect complex ideas to everyday life is what makes Dr. Beck stand out in the classroom, said Dr. Cherisse FLanagan, director of psychology.

“He is half psychologist, half theologian, half stand-up comedian,” Flanagan said, “and I know that equals 150, but he’s dynamic and intentional and one of the most engaging speakers I’ve ever seen.”

Flanagan said Beck’s impact on students extends far beyond the classroom

“I would say he has a lifelong impact,” Flanagan said, “students will remember him fondly for his passion and for his care of them.”

Dr. Beck’s goal was always to help readers and students see scripture differently.

“The Bible probably isn’t what you think it is,” Beck said, “There’s a lot more out there that you can learn and be surprised by, and so I wrote my book to be that kind of surprise.”