Graduating seniors earn University Scholars honors

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communications recognized four seniors at the 2026 University Scholars ceremony. In total, 50 seniors were honored from 24 departments. (Photo courtesy of JMC)

Fifty seniors were recognized as University Scholars on Thursday, ahead of graduation. The university recognizes students every year for their hard work and scholarship.

Dr. Aaron Robison, associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry, led the Faculty Senate sub-committee that selected this year’s recipients.

“This goes beyond being a very good student or being very involved with [the] university,” Robison said. “It’s really looking for scholarship, which means different things for different majors and departments.”

To begin the process, the chairs of each department on campus nominate students for the award. As part of their nomination, the department chairs write a 300-word summary of why they nominated each student, as well as a 50-word summary of the student’s research or scholarship. Additionally, each department chair is able to select a “Designated Awardee” from their department who is automatically selected to receive the award.

From there, the Faculty Senate sub-committee reviews the nominations and selects the top 50 students to receive the award. Robison, who received the University Scholar award as a student, said the sub-committee relies heavily on the descriptions for their decisions.

Jeremiah Polk, senior biochemistry major from Melissa, is one of the students receiving this honor. Polk began to do undergraduate research as a freshman in the chemistry department. In the summer of 2024, Polk participated in a research internship program through the department. After that, in the summer of 2025, Polk completed a research internship at the University of Kansas.

Along with the work he has done within his department, Polk has also been involved in ResLife, working as an RA for two years, and he directed the senior class act during Sing Song.

“For me, it was never really something where it was, ‘Oh I’m gonna shoot for that’,” Polk said regarding the award. “It was just, I’m gonna sit down and just do the best of my ability, always give my best and try to pursue excellence.”

After he graduates this May, Polk plans to join the NEXT Lab to work as a chemist. From there, he is hoping to pursue a master’s degree in divinity and hopes to become a professor.