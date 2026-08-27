Meet the 2026-27 SGA executive team

Paxson Wecker, treasurer, Luke Talley, vice president, Josh Hamm, SGA president and Tatum Lamberth, chief of staff gather in the SGA conference room to meet before school begins. (Photo by Leslie Carrigan)

With a new academic year ahead, the Student Government Association has selected its 2026–27 executive team. Made up of returning leaders and new faces, each member brings different experiences, goals and ideas for how to better serve the student body and strengthen campus life.

Josh Hamm: President

Joshua Hamm, senior biomedical major from Double Oak, will serve as SGA’s president for the upcoming year.

The president works alongside the executive team to represent the student body to administration.

“I’m the bridge between student government, students and admin,” said Hamm. “I am in constant meetings and in communication with administration.”

In his role as president, Hamm plans to create a way for students to directly voice their ideas and opinions to improve campus, whether that be through a portal, a website or other forms of outreach.

Hamm has been involved with SGA since his freshman year, serving as class president in years prior. He said he has enjoyed the way he has been able to impact the campus in little ways through SGA.

Hamm is a member of Gamma Sigma Phi, he’s a practice squad player for the women’s basketball team, and volunteers with the special needs ministry at The Well.

Once Hamm graduates, he plans to attend medical school to become a pediatric oncologist – a physician who specializes in treating cancer in children.

Luke Talley: Vice President

Luke Talley, junior government major from Salida, Colorado, will serve as SGA’s vice president for the upcoming year.

The vice president serves as the leader of the Senate and advocates for the student body. Talley said he chose this position to follow his servant mindset and impact the community by helping others.

“I can see how much this community has invested in me, and how much it’s given me,” said Talley. “Now I want to try and give some of that back to [the community].”

Talley was involved in the Honors Council this past year, helped lead The Well college ministry, is a part of the Pre-Law Society and the Society of Physics Students, among others.

Talley’s favorite SGA memory was the Litmas event in December. Upon running out of hot chocolate, Talley was sent to the campus den to produce copious amounts of hot chocolate.

“I was head to toe covered in hot chocolate,” said Talley. “I smelt it in my dreams that night.”

Talley’s plans for this year include connecting students, especially student-athletes, to increase their retention at ACU. Following graduation, he plans to attend law school to become a lawyer and to continue living with a servant mindset.

Paxson Wecker: Treasurer

Paxson Wecker, senior accounting and information systems major from Sherman, will serve as SGA’s treasurer and is the only returning executive member.

The treasurer is responsible for handling SGA’s budget and allocating it properly to student organizations.

“I want to be involved more around campus,” said Wecker. “I love this school and love everyone at this school, and I wanted to branch out besides the little tight group that I had.”

Wecker is a member of Galaxy, the Big Brothers Big Sisters mentoring organization, a practice squad player for the women’s soccer team, and is involved with the World’s Backyard student-led ministry.

With this being his second year on the executive team, Wecker believes that if they do everything the same as last year, it will be a success.

“[The SGA President] is the ideas guy, and I’m like ‘alright, lets see if we can actually do this,’” said Wecker. “We want to spend all of our money and spend it wisely.”

After graduation, he plans to continue at ACU as a full-time graduate student.

Tatum Lamberth: Chief of Staff

Tatum Lamberth, senior biology major from Fort Worth, will serve on the executive team as chief of staff. After observing past leadership, Lamberth said she was motivated to step into a role that plays a key part in keeping the organization running smoothly.

As chief of staff, she will oversee administrative responsibilities, coordinate meetings and support communication between SGA, students and university leadership. She looks forward to contributing behind the scenes while building connections across campus.

“I felt really inspired by that to pursue this role and to do my part for not only student government, but the student body as a whole,” Lamberth said.

Lamberth is involved in Sigma Theta Chi and the Pre-Health Club. Last summer, she had the opportunity to go on a medical mission trip to Guatemala, and this summer she will go on another in Peru. After graduation, she plans to attend medical school.

Themba Mlondiwa: Chief Financial Officer

Themba Mlondiwa, junior accounting major from Abilene, will serve on the executive team as chief financial officer. He chose the role as a way to connect his academic experience with service to the campus community.

In this position, Mlondiwa will work alongside the treasurer and executive team to oversee budgeting and funding for student organizations, helping ensure resources are used effectively. Mlondiwa said he is excited to support student-led ideas and initiatives.

“I chose to be in this role not only because it gives me the opportunity to apply what I’ve been learning in the classroom, but also allows me to serve my community here at ACU,” Mlondiwa said.

Mlondiwa is involved in organizations such as the Real Estate and Banking Society, the Student Trading and Research program and the Galaxy Charitable Foundation. After college, he plans to attend law school and pursue a career combining business and law.

Kami Evanchak: Marketing Director

Kami Evanchak, senior occupational therapy major from Reno, Nevada, will serve on the executive team as marketing director. After two years in Senate, she wanted to continue her involvement while taking on a role that allows for more creativity.

As marketing director, Evanchak will lead promotional efforts, manage SGA’s website and prepare for upcoming events. Evanchak said she is already planning with mock ideas and looks forward to contributing new ideas to support students throughout the year.

“I have loved being in Senate and just wanted to continue to be able to serve as an exec and further improve the ACU campus.”

Evanchak is also involved in Delta Theta and is currently working as a therapy tech at a rehabilitation hospital. After graduation, she plans to attend graduate school for occupational therapy and hopes to become a hand specialist.

Pheben Abebe: Press Secretary

Pheben Abebe, junior biology major from Abilene, will serve on the executive team as press secretary. She was drawn to the role through her interest in photography and wants to represent SGA with authenticity and professionalism.

In this position, Abebe will lead SGA’s communications, including social media, photography and official messaging, focusing on consistency and clarity. Abebe said she hopes to highlight the student experience while creating content that reflects the organization well.

“I wanted to be the person who gets to portray SGA in an authentic and professional way,” Abebe said.

Outside of SGA, Abebe is a part of Sigma Theta Chi and the Biology Research Club, where she will serve as president next year. After graduation, she plans to attend medical school.

Eric Terrones: Director of Student Engagement

Eric Terrones, junior nursing major from Waxahachie, will serve as SGA’s director of student engagement for the upcoming year.

The director of student engagement fosters campus community by empowering student organizations and connecting the student body.

“I’m excited to meet people,” said Terrones. “Get my foot in the door of learning about different organizations here at ACU, and being a bridge between student orgs and SGA.”

Terrones has been involved in an a cappella group, Campus Activities Board, ACU leads, and participated in Sing Song.

Terrones’ favorite SGA memory was the annual Senate Retreat, which focuses on building relationships within SGA, along with his time in band during his freshman year.

Throughout his time as director of student engagement, Terrones hopes to promote more fine arts and sporting events.

As the year starts, the executive team said they look to build on past successes while finding new ways to serve students and improve campus life. Through their different roles, each member shares a common goal of giving back to a community that has already given them so much.