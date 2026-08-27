Saunders Center is Coming Soon

The Saunders Center for Joy and Human Flourishing is finishing up renovations and is almost ready to open.

The Saunders Center is a screen-free environment that cultivates conversation and meditation about how joy affects students’ lives.

Named after Landon Saunders, a Church of Christ minister and speaker who hosted the radio show, Heartbeat. “[Saunders] shared insights about joy and flourishing with millions of people around the world,” says Dr. Richard Beck, professor of psychology and senior fellow of the Saunders Center.

Donors who support the center include those who have supported Saunders’ work for years and new donors who connect with the ideals of the center.

While the center is still under construction, Dr. Claire Davidson Frederick, Director of the Saunders Center, says that students will enjoy rest, creativity, prayer, and music areas all featured in the center. Specific features include nap pods, a prayer labyrinth and room, puzzles, games, art supplies and analog music, such as a record and cassette player.

Frederick says, “it’s going to be intentionally designed for students to disconnect from the outside world and from technology and to come inside and reconnect with God, with other students and with themselves.”

Beck and Frederick’s hope is that the center will impact the ACU student community through their events such as their lunches called “things that really matter.” These lunches will be an opportunity for students and faculty to come together on an even plane and talk about what really matters.

Beck says, “We’re trying to encourage flourishing in kind of a multidimensional way. So physical rest, spiritual contemplation, screen free, analog-type activities and creativity.”

They will hold events throughout the semester after they open such as Biblical and spiritual discipline workshops, breakout chapels, lunches, study abroad and guest speakers.

The Saunders Center is hosting the Purpose and Joy retreat this weekend for both students and faculty. “We’re looking at what God has uniquely equipped you to do.”