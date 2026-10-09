From Bears to Wildcats: Dillon Williams faces his former team

Dillon Williams, redshirt senior defensive back from Southaven, Mississippi, waves his finger in the air after stopping his opponent from making a touchdown. (Photo by Callie Brimberry)

After four seasons at Central Arkansas, Dillon Williams, a redshirt defensive back from Southaven, Mississippi, will face his former team on Oct. 10, this time wearing an Abilene Christian uniform.

A year ago, Williams took the field against ACU as a member of the Bears. Now, he will line up against his former teammates as a Wildcat.

“It is amazing to be able to play against my former teammates. I just got to take every game like it is another game and don’t make it too personal,” Williams said.

Williams entered the transfer portal in December 2025 and was ranked the No. 1 safety transfer in Division I FCS, opening the door to continue his career elsewhere.

His older brother, D.J. Williams, ACU’s defensive pass coordinator and secondary coach, helped bring him to Abilene.

“He had planned to go back to Central Arkansas, so I’m like, man, I don’t want to play you again,” D.J. said. “You might as well come play for me; let’s make it happen.”

In January 2026, Dillon traded his Bears jersey for a Wildcat uniform, joining a program where his older brother would coach him.

Since joining ACU, No. 3 Dillon has recorded 61 tackles, leading the United Athletic Conference and ranking fourth nationally among FCS players.

Head coach Keith Patterson said both brothers are great young men who work extremely hard, and their results reflect that effort.

Patterson’s connection to the family predates Dillon’s arrival. Before coaching at ACU, Patterson coached D.J. at Utah State, where he played defensive back. Years later, Patterson brought D.J. to Abilene to join his coaching staff.

Now in his second season coaching ACU’s defensive backs, D.J. is in his fourth year of coaching overall. He said coaching his younger brother has made this season especially meaningful.

“I always tell people, this is probably the best year I ever had in football, just coaching my little brother, so I love it,” D.J. said.

For Dillon, playing for his older brother made the move to ACU an easy decision.

Growing up, he looked up to D.J. as he pursued football. Now, they share the same program, with Dillon competing on the field and D.J. coaching from the sidelines.

“It’s a dream come true, playing with my brother, so the opportunity was a no-brainer to get here and play with him,” Dillon said.

Saturday, the Williams brothers will face Central Arkansas as ACU hosts the Bears at Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium. For Dillon, the matchup brings his college football journey full circle, giving him the chance to face his former teammates while sharing the experience with his older brother.