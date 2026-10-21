Gallery: Golf hosts Abilene Christian Intercollegiate at Halbert National

ACU men’s and women’s golf hosted the inaugural Abilene Christian Intercollegiate Oct. 19-21 at Halbert National Golf Course, a 7,542-yard, par-72 course designed by Tom Fazio and built on land belonging to ACU alumnus David D. Halbert, who invested more than $50 million in the project.

The tournament featured a nationally competitive field, with several prominent collegiate golf programs competing alongside the Wildcats. The men’s field saw Texas A&M, Michigan, Arizona and Rice University. The women’s field included Oregon, Tennessee, Arizona State and Arizona.

The event was the first of its kind on the course and was broadcast on Golf Channel.