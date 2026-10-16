GSP 68-hour volleyball event fundraises for Hope Weavers

Gamma Sigma Phi’s 68-hour volleyball fundraiser event is underway at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

The event began at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will go on until Sunday at 3 p.m. Anyone can participate, even those from the Abilene community.

GSP has held its annual 68-hour volleyball since 2012 and the number 68 comes from the club being founded in 1968. Every year, GSP picks a different nonprofit organization to donate money to, via their fundraiser.

Last year, GSP fundraised for Habitat for Humanity, which is an international Christian nonprofit organization that seeks to build affordable housing.

This year, the organization they chose is Hope Weavers, an Abilene-based nonprofit organization that serves educators and their families during medical crises and other life-altering events, according to the Texas Retired Teacher’s Association.

Jonah Pedroza, senior management major from Mansfield, serves as GSP’s senior service activities coordinator and is in charge of the club’s activities as well as connecting the club to the community.

Pedroza said that this year’s organization was a great pick because it relates more to Abilene.

“I really wanted to find an organization that was a little bit more rooted in the Abilene community,” Pedroza said. “Because Habitat, they do great things here, but it’s a nationwide thing”

Over the summer, Pedroza got lunch with David Chavez, a retired educator who founded Hope Weavers, and began planning this fundraiser.

“At the time I was looking for our official club volunteer partner too, and it became pretty clear that his need was definitely more in getting his organization started,” Pedroza said. “He needed the funds to give to the teachers.”

The focus of Hope Weavers is to give back to educators who have spent countless hours giving back to the community.

“I didn’t know this until I got lunch with him, but like teachers, when stuff happens, they’re kind of left out to dry with their benefits,” Pedroza said. “So [Hope Weavers] are kind of trying to fill that need between the district and the teachers.”

The link to donate money went live earlier this week, allowing anyone to donate and support Hope Weavers. When filling out the form, click “other” under Area To Support and type “GSP 68 hour volleyball” under details. All of the money donated will go straight to the organization.

“Even though GSP is putting this on, GSP benefits nothing from this,” Pedroza said. “We’re not taking home a penny, we’re literally just the ones giving the check to Hope Weavers.”

There will be an organized volleyball tournament on Friday night and GSP will bring a volleyball net to New Member Orientation to get the chance to meet some potential new members.

“It’s another chance for us to hang out and play volleyball,” Pedroza said. “Even if you’re not a volleyball player, I think when you have something that’s kind of out of the ordinary, but on your calendar, you’re more incentivized to do it.”

Evan McAlister, senior Bible major from Franklin, Tennessee, serves as GSP’s president and will be present for a significant portion of the event.

“I’m gonna be here a whole bunch over the next three days,” McAlister said. “Me and at least one other person will be here at 3 a.m. playing volleyball.”

McAlister said that volleyball is a big aspect of GSP, adding to its significance as a charitable event.

“Volleyball is just a big thing for our club,” McAlister said. “We do volleyball club nights, we participate in volleyball intramural and we win it often.”

The focus of the event isn’t to connect with students who are rushing, but more for the general public and to draw attention to Hope Weavers.

“Do I hope that there’s freshmen and PNMs here? Yes,” McAlister said. “But more from the perspective of, I hope that everyone is here, and I hope that everyone is involved with this.”

McAlister wants this event to stretch beyond the club.

“We’re always looking for opportunities to do things around campus in the ACU community, and I think 68-hour volleyball is a really special way that we get to do that,” McAlister said. “I just hope [this event] is bigger than just GSP.”

After 68-hour volleyball, GSP will focus on their biking to Malibu fundraiser, which will take place during Spring Break with the ultimate goal of fundraising to support students affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.