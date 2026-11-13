The African Student Association will host its annual African Food and Musical Festival, CHOMA, on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest Church of Christ. The event will feature a mock Kenyan & Congolese Owambe wedding to celebrate African culture.

The event is open to the Abilene community, not just ACU students, and will include food from various vendors. The dress code is traditional or formal attire.

Luke Achu, sophomore biochemistry major and international student from Cameroon, serves as ASA’s co-president alongside Celine Adiro.

His role in ASA is to oversee the responsibilities of the officers. For CHOMA, that means finding resources, overseeing the budget and recruiting volunteers to help set up the event.

“So far, we’ve had to find resources for individuals who are going to help us with food, drinks, we had to deal with budgeting, finding individuals who are willing to volunteer,” Achu said.

ASA members and extended members will participate in the event, Achu said. Aside from the mock wedding, the event will feature performances from Sanctify and Afrostar. The festival will showcase different aspects of African culture.

“You can expect a wedding, dance performance, you can expect a showcase of African culture,” Achu said. “In the performance that will be shown, you can definitely expect elements that you wouldn’t see in a Western generic kind of wedding in terms of the clothing, in terms of the songs played and minimal elements like decorations as well.”

Achu said he has enjoyed planning CHOMA and working with the other officers.

“My favorite part of planning it is the discussions I have with my teammates on what we’re supposed to do,” Achu said. “We definitely have serious times, but we equally have laughs, because we’re brainstorming ideas and equally reaching out to people and asking for help as well.”

Achu said he believes that CHOMA will inspire students to want to learn more about African culture.

“ASA’s goal with CHOMA is to encourage students to want to learn more about African culture and what more can be offered,” Achu said.

Honorine Sabiyumva, senior business management major from Amarillo, is one of the event planners for CHOMA. Although ASA has put on an event like this in the past, this is Sabiyumva’s first time helping plan an event with ASA. Her role is to arrange CHOMA’s itinerary.

The word CHOMA originates from East Africa and means grill, barbecue, or a sense of food, Sabiyumva said. In addition to having cultural foods, CHOMA will feature a mock wedding.

Sabiyumva said the organizers chose a wedding because it is an event that resonates with people across cultures.

“We decided to do a fake wedding with it,” Sabiyumva said. “It’s gonna basically be representing two African countries and combining them together because, like, something me and my team discussed about wedding is, it’s cross-sectional for every culture.”

ASA has been planning this event for about a month, dividing the responsibility between many people, Sabiyumva said.

“We have divided things up specifically,” Sabiyumva said. “For my part, I’m on decor and itinerary, so I had to make sure there’s a decor list and there’s some other things I helped out with.”

Sabiyumva said planning the decorations has been her favorite part of organizing CHOMA.

“I think that’s what keeps me excited because at first I wasn’t really into the whole, like CHOMA thing, but then once I actually started doing it, I was like ‘okay, I’m excited.’”

Students can expect to be involved because CHOMA offers opportunities for them to engage with the culture, Sabiyumva said.

“There will be opportunities and chances for them to dance and get up, and you know, be involved,” Sabiyumva said. “I also feel like engaging with the performances and the performers and also learning about traditional things, like outfits, music, food, and how we do things.”

ASA organizes CHOMA annually, Sabiyumva said, and she hopes the event continues as a way to connect students and build community.

“Whatever happens to the future of ASA, I hope CHOMA does stay a thing and whatever they make out of CHOMA, because it can be really anything, that it just stays to connect ACU students and the student body together.”

Tickets can be purchased through this link.