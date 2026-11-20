The Wildcats defeated McMurry 103-41 on Wednesday in Moody Coliseum. ACU scored more than 50 points in each half, with Timeo Pons leading the way with 30 points. Pons, along with Drew Haffner led the team in 3-pointers with four each. The Wildcats made 70% of their 3-point shots in the first half of the game and dominated all game under the rim with 46 points in the paint. Their next game is Saturday against Southwestern Adventist in Moody Coliseum at 7 p.m.