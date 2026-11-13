The Wildcats faced Stephen F. Austin at Moody Coliseum on Wednesday and fell 76-71. Willan Marie-Anais recorded an impressive dunk in the second half and led the Wildcats with 16 points and nine rebounds. Isaac Dye was perfect from the free throw line, making all six attempts and scoring 11 points. Evan Boisdur added 10 points, including a 3-pointer. ACU will travel to Springfield, Missouri, to face Missouri State at Great Southern Bank Arena on Monday.