The soccer team gets recoginised for their red division shampionship victory. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)

ACU soccer is one win away from a conference championship after defeating North Alabama 2-0 in Wednesday’s semifinal matchup. The Wildcats scored once in each half and held North Alabama scoreless to secure their spot in Saturday’s championship game against Eastern Kentucky.

Head coach Stephen Salas said he was especially proud of the team’s ability to maintain its intensity and stay composed throughout the game. ACU controlled the first 20 minutes well, before settling into the game and continuing to manage the tempo in the second half.

“To score one goal in the first, one goal in the second, keep the shutout, and in the last 10 minutes, I felt like we were in control,” Salas said. “So I was very impressed with the girls’ overall performance and game management and composure.”

The semifinal was extremely physical, and two ACU players went down with injuries: redshirt senior forward/defender Nia Leslie and freshman standout forward Addison Briscoe, who was seen being carted off with her foot wrapped.

“They are day to day, but nothing serious,” Salas said.

He said the team did not let the pressure or emotions of the moment affect how it finished.

Salas said the team’s ability to stay focused and earn another shutout showed its determination.

“The girls are hungry for more,” Salas said. “We’ve kind of been using the term ‘unfinished business,’ just because we made the semifinal last year. Obviously, this is a good result, but the girls are hungry for a conference championship.”

On Oct. 8, the Wildcats defeated North Alabama by just one goal in a penalty kick during their previous meeting, making Wednesday’s result an important sign of the team’s growth.

Salas said ACU came into the game with a plan to be aggressive early, especially after North Alabama had played an overtime game with penalty kicks three days earlier.

“We’re playing our best soccer right now, which is the most fun to do, and the team’s really coming together even more,” Salas said.

The Wildcats look to carry their momentum into Saturday’s championship game at 7 p.m. against Eastern Kentucky. Salas said the team will focus on improving its communication, supporting teammates and being more efficient with its attacks.

Although ACU will make adjustments before the championship game, Salas said the team does not need to change its identity. The team’s goal has been to win a conference championship since the beginning of the season, and Salas believes the team is prepared for this moment.

“It’s just staying true to our identity, which the girls continue to do,” Salas said.