Students to enjoy a night “Under the Stars” at Freshman Formal

Freshman Formal, presented by the Student Government Association, will be Friday, Nov. 13, from 7-10:30 p.m. at 201 Mesquite Event Center featuring the theme “Under the Stars.”

The event is free for all freshmen with the inclusion of a date. The encouraged dress code is cocktail dresses for women and slacks for men.

Griffin Brock, freshman government major from Carrollton, enjoys meeting new people through his position as freshman class president.

“It’s so much fun getting to meet so many people and hearing the issues and concerns of all the freshman class and then getting to figure out what we want to do with that,” Brock said. “It’s been great, I have no complaints about it.”

Brock’s role is to oversee the planning of Freshman Formal and execute the ideas that the senators may bring to the board.

“There’s 13 of us senators in the freshman class,” Brock said. “And so we’ve all had our fair share of talking about what we think should be there and what we think we want to see that night.”

While Brock is the one who executes ideas, he said that it’s a team effort.

“I don’t want to take too much of the credit, I have a great team supporting me,” Brock said.

The theme of “Under the Stars” alludes to the film La La Land and was voted on by the senators. The senators didn’t have many other options for themes, Brock said. It was more of a discussion about selecting the theme that would be best and easiest to execute.

Sara Carreon, freshman business management major from Weatherford, serves as the class vice president. Carreon is in charge of the budget for Freshman Formal and makes sure everything lines up financially.

“I am in charge of the budget, ordering everything for Freshman Formal, facilitating, like, coming up with ideas,” Carreon said. “I’m kind of like the main organizer.”

The search for the venue depends a lot on date availability and making sure it doesn’t clash with other ACU events, Carreon said. The venue was narrowed down to 201 Mesquite Event Center, which also happened to be within their price range.

The food will all be provided by SGA, as the freshman representatives will take care of assembling the charcuterie tables.

Carreon said she encourages the freshman to attend, as there will be a variety of offerings.

“I’d say come check it out, there’s a lot of different things that we’re going to offer, whether it be like you love the food or you love to dance or you just love the music that we’re going to be playing,” Carreon said.

Brock believes that the ultimate goal of Freshman Formal is simply to have a fun night.

“I think just to have a fun night with the freshman community,” Brock said. “Building community with the freshman class through a fun hoco dance-style night.”

To keep up with the latest updates regarding the freshman class, visit the Instagram @griffinbrock_freshmanpresident.