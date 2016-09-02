Short course to take students to the presidential Inauguration

A short course will be offered in the first two weeks of the spring semester, political communication and sociology in presidential campaigns, students can earn 3-hours to their degree and also attend the presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

The dual credit course, COMS 440/SOCI 440, works best for sociology or communication majors/minors and leadership minors. However, the class can be added as an elective for non-majors or non-minors.

Lynette Sharp Penya, Assistant Provost for Graduate Programs, took two different groups of students to Washington, DC. in 2009 and 2013.

“The second time I actually took Dr. Suzie Macaluso, the assistant professor of sociology, and I also took a group of 21 students from ACU,” said Penya. “We are hoping this time to take 30 students with us and Dr. Kristina Davis has also decided to join us.”

The cost of the course will cost students $2,990, which can be charged on any student’s account or financial aid can cover the cost.

“We tried to do a little bit of restructuring work and we are able to offer the course for the same price that we offered it last time,” said Penya.

The cost includes a round-trip flight, a hotel for 14 days, meals, and ground transportation around D.C. The group will depart from the DFW airport on January 7 and will depart Washington, D.C. on January 21.

“The highest fee comes from the washington center because they are going to house you for that many days and they also have all the programming so they bring in all of those people,” Penya said.

Since it’s an upper-level course, some concern if whether freshmen can enroll raised a few questions.

Penya said students from all areas and all levels from the university take the course, including freshmen all the way up to graduate students.

Since students have to miss the first two weeks of classes, an advanced approval absence form is provided.

“Last time we didn’t have any students with a problem like that but they did all talk to their professors in advance before the fall semester ended for their spring classes,” Penya said.

This year’s speakers will address the question “Can we elevate political discourse?”

Before the presidential inauguration, students will attend lectures from well-known speakers at the Washington Center, visit sites around D.C., and discuss the significance of sites in the topic of sociological and communication research.

In previous years, students had the opportunity to meet high-profile speakers in different careers, network, and get insight into potential careers.

“Attending the Presidential Inauguration seminar is the opportunity of a lifetime that enriches a student’s educational experience,” Penya said. “Whatever a student’s field of study, attending this seminar and participating in history by attending the 2017 Presidential Inauguration will be an incredible and unforgettable experience.”

For more information, contact Dr. Lynette Sharp Penya at penyal@acu.edu.