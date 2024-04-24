FilmFest celebrates 20 years of creativity and innovation

Colleen Gostomski, senior digital entertainment technology major from Pipe Creek, holds up her ward for best animated film. (Photo by John Stai)

FilmFest marked its 20th anniversary with a record number of 27 creative submissions and several awards. The festival screened 16 of the submissions at the gala and had over 600 people in attendance.

Among the festival’s standout moments was the success of the film “Brock,” which swept five awards including Best Producer, Best Editor, Best VFX, Best Director and Best Picture. Jonah Norcross, one of the main contributors and co-workers of the project, who also won awards for his contribution to the film “Dizzy With It,” said this experience meant a lot to him.

“This was the first year I was heavily involved in the writing process of any film, let alone two,” said Norcross, senior digital entertainment technology major from Georgetown. “Seeing both of my films succeed in their own right gave me a lot of confidence in my writing capabilities, and I plan to write and direct my short film next year.”

The festival nurtures new talent and helps students get hands-on experience. The festival is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of the student filmmakers. The success of the festival is built on months of planning, script writing, production, editing, and teamwork by the students involved.

“My favorite part of FilmFest is watching crews get to the finish line and turn in their hard work,” said Katie Pantoja, director of FilmFest.

Norcross highlighted that the festival not only fosters creativity but also lets students engage in friendly collaborative competition, building community and camaraderie.

“It’s awesome how so many students are involved in so many different projects, and even though each award can only go to one film, I was always so excited for whichever film or individual got an award,” Norcross said.

The gala night wasn’t just about celebrating the current projects but also celebrating the history of the event with something special.

“This year, for our 20th anniversary of the event, we brought 3D to the Paramount. The intro video and some clips in between the show were in 3D, and we also showed old footage from 2004 when Filmfest started,” Pantoja said.

Along with this, the festival handed out its first Best Animation award in FilmFest history due to a record number of animations submitted.

As FilmFest evolves, it continues to offer a platform for students to experiment and grow. Encouraging them to embrace both challenges and opportunities, the festival stands as a beacon for young filmmakers to turn their artistic dreams into cinematic realities.

“Just send it! There’s no risk when it comes to the fest,” Norcross said. “The only possible outcome is a learning experience.”