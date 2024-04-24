Pepperdine School of Public Policy visits campus

Emily Milnes, director of recruitment, visited the Department of Political Science on April 18 on behalf of ACU’s sister school, Pepperdine University, to inform students about the Pepperdine School of Public Policy.

The Pepperdine School of Public Policy is an academic branch of one of Pepperdine’s master’s programs. It is a 20-month program with a core curriculum of policy analysis with studies in history, philosophy, strategy, constitutional law and communication. Within the degree plan, students have the opportunity to choose two out of five special focuses which include American Policy and Politics and International Relations. One of the main goals of this program is to encourage intellectual diversity within a Christian sphere of thought which aligns with Pepperdine University’s mission statement as a “Christian university committed to the highest standards of academic excellence and Christian values, where students are strengthened for lives of purpose, service and leadership.”

Dr. Benjamin Peterson confirms the quality of this program. A former student himself, Peterson graduated from the School of Public Policy in April ’16. Inspired by the spiritual nature of the campus and the commitment to moral and traditional policy studies, he remembers the program as formative in his becoming a considerate and intellectual individual. He praises the School of Public Policy for its recognition of individuals as proprietors of influence and its opportunities for special mentorship. He recommends any student interested in the craft of public policy or in becoming a more thoughtful individual to apply.

“My study at SPP introduced me to a number of important thinkers, areas of study in American politics, political theory and political economy and ways of thinking that were intellectually formative for me,” said Peterson. “Studying public policy at Pepperdine was a fantastic opportunity and might be something students who want to develop their thinking and practical skills to get involved in contributing to the making of beneficial public policies.”

Emy Pablico, senior political science major from Abilene, was one student who attended the informational meeting. As someone whose career plans are not yet solidified, Pablico has considered working in public policy for its substantial impact on citizens and legal affairs. She, among other students in attendance, appreciated Milnes presentation and especially her highlight of ACU’s relationship with the university in California.

“Pepperdine offers a community built on the same values as ACU, and I’ve no doubt that such an environment would foster similar experiences,” said Pablico. “I think where our lives lead us is important, but that sense of community grounds us.”

75 alumni have attended the Pepperdine School of Public Policy because of its unique relationship with ACU and scholarships based on an ACU student status. For more information regarding application and scholarship, contact Emily Milnes emily.milnes@pepperdine.edu.