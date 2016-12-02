Capture the Flag tournament cancelled

The Inter-Social Club Council (ISCC) cancelled the Capture the Flag tournament which was to take place Dec. 2-3.

The Weather Channel predicts rain Friday and Saturday and temperatures in the 40s. Alyssa Ellison, student activities coordinator, said the ISCC did not want to risk students becoming injured. She said the council plans to have another Capture the Flag tournament in the spring semester.

All proceeds of this event will go to charity. This will include the registration fee and t-shirt profits.

Ellison said, “The team winners will win 500 dollars to donate to the charity of their choice.” This will be 500 dollars allotted to an entire team, who will decide together where the money should go.

The competition will take place between the Campus Center and the library, near the Hardin Administration Building, and the mall area between Moody and the GATA Fountain.

Registration costs $40 for a team of 10-12 people. Tom Craig, director of student activities and productions, said participants can also donate toys instead of money. Shirts will be paid for by the registration fee, and any extra profits will also be donated.