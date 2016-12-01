Optimist
Police Log: November 22-29, 2016

Weekly Highlight Report:

11/22/2016 3:00 p.m.

ACUPD investigated a reported hit-and-run accident in which a delivery van backed into a parked bicycle.

11/25/2016 8:09 p.m.

ACUPD & ACUPD responded to a disturbance call involving a physical altercation in the 500 block of EN 16th street.

11/27/2016 2:13 a.m.

ACUPD and APD responded to a domestic disturbance call involving an armed person at the Villages of West Lake Apartments.  One suspect arrested for aggravated assault.

11/28/2016 2:00 p.m.

ACUPD investigated a report of a dog locked in a car; windows were open enough to provide air temp control via strong wind; no immediate danger to the animal. ACUPD contacted the owner.

11/29/2016 12:25 a.m.

WFF requested ACUPD’s help in removing students who were refusing to leave the Bible Building after closing hour. 

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 1
ACCIDENT 2
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 12
ADVICE 2
ALARM 2
ANIMAL CALL 1
ASSIST 3
BARRICADES 1
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 12
CHECK BUILDING 376
CITATION ISSUANCE 1
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
DISTURBANCE 3
FOOT PATROL 18
FOUND PROPERTY 4
HIT & RUN 1
INFORMATION REPORT 2
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 4
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 3
MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 2
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1
MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 2
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 10
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 4
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 3
PARKING LOT PATROL 41
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 1
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9
RANDOM PATROL 43
REPORT WRITING 3
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1
TRAFFIC STOP 3
WELFARE CHECK 1

TOTAL: 574                                          

Police Chief Tip of the Week

Trust your instincts: If you suspect that something is wrong or a situation seems suspicious, you’re probably right! Report it to ACUPD immediately at 325-674-2911

