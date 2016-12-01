Police Log: November 22-29, 2016

Weekly Highlight Report:
11/22/2016 3:00 p.m.
ACUPD investigated a reported hit-and-run accident in which a delivery van backed into a parked bicycle.
11/25/2016 8:09 p.m.
ACUPD & ACUPD responded to a disturbance call involving a physical altercation in the 500 block of EN 16th street.
11/27/2016 2:13 a.m.
ACUPD and APD responded to a domestic disturbance call involving an armed person at the Villages of West Lake Apartments. One suspect arrested for aggravated assault.
11/28/2016 2:00 p.m.
ACUPD investigated a report of a dog locked in a car; windows were open enough to provide air temp control via strong wind; no immediate danger to the animal. ACUPD contacted the owner.
11/29/2016 12:25 a.m.
WFF requested ACUPD’s help in removing students who were refusing to leave the Bible Building after closing hour.
Weekly Statistics:
|911 CALL
|1
|ACCIDENT
|2
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|12
|ADVICE
|2
|ALARM
|2
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|ASSIST
|3
|BARRICADES
|1
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|12
|CHECK BUILDING
|376
|CITATION ISSUANCE
|1
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|3
|FOOT PATROL
|18
|FOUND PROPERTY
|4
|HIT & RUN
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|2
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|4
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|3
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|2
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN
|2
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|10
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|4
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|3
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|41
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|1
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|9
|RANDOM PATROL
|43
|REPORT WRITING
|3
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|3
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
TOTAL: 574
Police Chief Tip of the Week
Trust your instincts: If you suspect that something is wrong or a situation seems suspicious, you’re probably right! Report it to ACUPD immediately at 325-674-2911
