Police Log: November 22-29, 2016

Weekly Highlight Report:

11/22/2016 3:00 p.m.

ACUPD investigated a reported hit-and-run accident in which a delivery van backed into a parked bicycle.

11/25/2016 8:09 p.m.

ACUPD & ACUPD responded to a disturbance call involving a physical altercation in the 500 block of EN 16th street.

11/27/2016 2:13 a.m.

ACUPD and APD responded to a domestic disturbance call involving an armed person at the Villages of West Lake Apartments. One suspect arrested for aggravated assault.

11/28/2016 2:00 p.m.

ACUPD investigated a report of a dog locked in a car; windows were open enough to provide air temp control via strong wind; no immediate danger to the animal. ACUPD contacted the owner.

11/29/2016 12:25 a.m.

WFF requested ACUPD’s help in removing students who were refusing to leave the Bible Building after closing hour.

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 1 ACCIDENT 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 12 ADVICE 2 ALARM 2 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 3 BARRICADES 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 12 CHECK BUILDING 376 CITATION ISSUANCE 1 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 DISTURBANCE 3 FOOT PATROL 18 FOUND PROPERTY 4 HIT & RUN 1 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 4 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 3 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 2 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 2 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 10 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 4 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 3 PARKING LOT PATROL 41 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 1 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9 RANDOM PATROL 43 REPORT WRITING 3 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 1 TRAFFIC STOP 3 WELFARE CHECK 1

TOTAL: 574

Police Chief Tip of the Week

Trust your instincts: If you suspect that something is wrong or a situation seems suspicious, you’re probably right! Report it to ACUPD immediately at 325-674-2911