Police log March 28 – April 4

ABILENE CHRISTIAN UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Weekly Highlight Report for March 28th – April 4th, 2023

03/29/2023 2:40 p.m Disturbance EN 16th and Campus Ct

ACU PD was contacted regarding a male jumping into traffic and yelling at passing motorist. Officers responded and determined the subject was having a mental health crisis. The subject’s caretaker responded and took the subject home. No offense.

3/31/2023 7:45 a.m. Forgery Adjunct Area

ACU PD received a report of an ACU student being scammed by an unknown person posing as ACU staff. The ACU student lost $2,500 in the incident. A report was taken.

3/31/2023 1:15 p.m. Theft Smith/Adams Hall

A bike was stolen from the bike rack at Smith/Adams Hall. The bike was locked with a cable lock. CCTV video shows an unknown suspect cut the cable lock with bolt cutters and take the bike.

4/1/2023 6:52 p.m. hrs. Mental Health Concern Sikes Hall

An ACU student was transported for a mental health evaluation after admitting to suicidal ideations and taking more than the prescribed amount of prescription medications.

4/2/2023 4:30 p.m. Suspicious Person Brown Library

ACU PD received a call about an elderly man talking with female students inside the library and making them feel uncomfortable. An Officer responded and escorted the subject out of the library. The subject then left ACU campus. No offense.

ACU PD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 28 – April 4, 2023

MOTORIST ASSIST UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 13 PARKING LOT PATROL 28 PARKING VIOLATION 3 PATROL VEHICLE MAINTENANCE 3 PATROL VEHICLE REFUEL 6 PUBLIC SERVICE 2 RANDOM PATROL 53 REPORT WRITING 9 REPORT WRITING CASE REPORT 4 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 5 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 4 THEFT 2 TRAFFIC STOP 2 TRAINING 5 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 1 911 CALL 2 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 49 ALARM 2 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 1 ANIMAL CALL 3 ARMED SUBJECT 1 ASSIST 5 BARRICADES 5 BUILDING UNLOCK 16 CCTV REVIEW 5 CLERY 3 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 DISTURBANCE 3 ESCORT 7 FOOT PATROL 20 FORGERY 1 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INFORMATION REPORT 8 INVESTIGATIVE FOLLOW UP 14 LOST PROPERTY 2 MEDICAL CONCERN 2 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 4 MENTAL HEALTH CONCERN 1 MONITOR FACILITY 25 MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 3 MOTORIST ASSIST JUMPSTART 5 MOTORIST ASSIST OTHER 3

TOTAL CALLS: 550

Chief’s Tip of the Week: Lock, Take, Hide. Reduce the chances of your vehicle being burglarized.