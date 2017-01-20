Other Multimedia: Wildcat Central opens for students JMC Network Sportscast – January 19, 2017 Abilene lights up downtown with City Sidewalks The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Gallery: Abilene community members march in honor of Dr. King January 20, 2017 by Emily Guajardo and Lydia Lawson Leave a Comment Families and neighbors start the year off by marching in honor of Dr. King’s legacy in downtown Abilene. (Photos by Lydia Lawson) The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The Abilene community starts 2017 off with a march across the Martin Luther King Jr. Bridge in celebration of MLK day. (Photo by Lydia Lawson)
