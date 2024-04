Sharpay, played by senior theatre major Chloe Munson, and Ryan, played by junior theatre major Will Thompson, perform "What I've Been Looking For" in their audition for Miss Darbus. (Photo by Sarah Eunyoung Thompson)

The Department of Theatre is set to perform High School Musical in the Fulks Theatre this week with shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Inspired by the popular Disney movie, “High School Musical” follows the journey of Troy, Gabriella and their friends as they navigate the challenges of high school while discovering their love for music and theater.