Police Log: January 10-17, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

01/12/2017 3:50 pm

A student reported the theft of her bike’s tire and rim while the bike was parked outside the dorm during Winter Break

01/14/2017 09:45 am

ACUPD arrested a former student in the Sikes Hall parking lot for 3 felony burglary warrants stemming from recent ACUPD Burglary and Theft investigations.

01/16/2017 1:07 pm

A student reported the theft of his bicycle from the northwest bike rack at Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break.

01/16/2017 1:07 pm

A student reported the theft of his bicycle from in front of Smith-Adams during the Winter Break.



01/17/2017 12:00 am

ACUPD investigated a report that a non-student male had entered Gardner Hall wanting to talk to a female student; no one with the name given by the male attends ACU. Male left prior to ACUPD’s receipt of the call/arrival.

Weekly Statistics:

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 20 ARRESTED SUBJECT 1 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 3 BARRICADES 1 BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 16 CHECK BUILDING 376 CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 1 DISTURBANCE 5 ESCORT 2 FOOT PATROL 34 FOUND PROPERTY 1 INFORMATION REPORT 3 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 3 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 5 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 2 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 2 PARKING LOT PATROL 34 PARKING VIOLATION 1 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 11 PROWLER 1 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 27 REPORT WRITING 21 SEX OFFENSE 1 STAND BY 2 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2 THEFT 5 TRAFFIC HAZARD 2 TRAFFIC STOP 16 WELFARE CHECK 2

Total: 624

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Welcome back to campus! Help ACUPD prevent car burglaries this Spring – lock your car, take your keys, hide your valuables.

