Police Log: January 10-17, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
01/12/2017 3:50 pm
A student reported the theft of her bike’s tire and rim while the bike was parked outside the dorm during Winter Break
01/14/2017 09:45 am
ACUPD arrested a former student in the Sikes Hall parking lot for 3 felony burglary warrants stemming from recent ACUPD Burglary and Theft investigations.
01/16/2017 1:07 pm
A student reported the theft of his bicycle from the northwest bike rack at Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break.
01/16/2017 1:07 pm
A student reported the theft of his bicycle from in front of Smith-Adams during the Winter Break.
01/17/2017 12:00 am
ACUPD investigated a report that a non-student male had entered Gardner Hall wanting to talk to a female student; no one with the name given by the male attends ACU. Male left prior to ACUPD’s receipt of the call/arrival.
Weekly Statistics:
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|20
|ARRESTED SUBJECT
|1
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|3
|BARRICADES
|1
|BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL
|1
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|16
|CHECK BUILDING
|376
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|5
|ESCORT
|2
|FOOT PATROL
|34
|FOUND PROPERTY
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|3
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|7
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|3
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|1
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE
|3
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|5
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|2
|NOISE VIOLATION
|2
|OTHER
|2
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|34
|PARKING VIOLATION
|1
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|3
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|11
|PROWLER
|1
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|27
|REPORT WRITING
|21
|SEX OFFENSE
|1
|STAND BY
|2
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|3
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|2
|THEFT
|5
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|2
|TRAFFIC STOP
|16
|WELFARE CHECK
|2
Total: 624
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
Welcome back to campus! Help ACUPD prevent car burglaries this Spring – lock your car, take your keys, hide your valuables.
