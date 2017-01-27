Optimist
Police Log: January 10-17, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

01/12/2017 3:50 pm

A student reported the theft of her bike’s tire and rim while the bike was parked outside the dorm during Winter Break

01/14/2017 09:45 am

ACUPD arrested a former student in the Sikes Hall parking lot for 3 felony burglary warrants stemming from recent ACUPD Burglary and Theft investigations.

01/16/2017 1:07 pm

A student reported the theft of his bicycle from the northwest bike rack at Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break.

A student reported the theft of his bicycle from in front of Smith-Adams during the Winter Break.

01/17/2017 12:00 am

ACUPD investigated a report that a non-student male had entered Gardner Hall wanting to talk to a female student; no one with the name given by the male attends ACU. Male left prior to ACUPD’s receipt of the call/arrival.

Weekly Statistics: 

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 20
ARRESTED SUBJECT 1
ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 3
BARRICADES 1
BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 16
CHECK BUILDING 376
CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING 1
DISTURBANCE 5
ESCORT 2
FOOT PATROL 34
FOUND PROPERTY 1
INFORMATION REPORT 3
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 7
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 3
MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1
MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 3
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 5
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 1

 

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 2
NOISE VIOLATION 2
OTHER 2
PARKING LOT PATROL 34
PARKING VIOLATION 1
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 11
PROWLER 1
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL 27
REPORT WRITING 21
SEX OFFENSE 1
STAND BY 2
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2
THEFT 5
TRAFFIC HAZARD 2
TRAFFIC STOP 16
WELFARE CHECK 2

Total: 624                                        

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Welcome back to campus! Help ACUPD prevent car burglaries this Spring – lock your car, take your keys, hide your valuables.

