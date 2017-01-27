Optimist
You are here: Home / Police Log: January 17-24, 2017

Police Log: January 17-24, 2017

by Leave a Comment

Weekly Highlight Report:

01/17/2017 9:23 a.m.

A student’s bicycle was stolen from outside of McDonald Hall during Winter Break.

01/17/2017 11:30 a.m.

A student’s bike was stolen from outside of Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break.

01/19/2017 9:58 a.m.

An unknown suspect stole a Stihl Magnum leaf blower from Landscape and Grounds.

01/19/2017 4:30 p.m.

A student’s bike was stolen from outside of Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break. ACUPD had already recovered the bike at a pawn shop prior to the theft report.

01/20/2017 8:00  a.m.                 

ACUPD and APD collaborated on an investigation of a student downloading child pornography on computers in his on-campus dorm room.  The investigation resulted in a search and arrest warrant, the student was taken into custody.

01/20/2017 10:22 p.m.

ACUPD investigated what was described as a recurring problem: noise violation in Bldg 9 at UP

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 1
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 13
ADVICE 1
ASSIST 4
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 9
BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1
BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1
CHECK BUILDING 337
CIVIL DISTURBANCE 1
DISTURBANCE 3
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 1
ESCORT 2
FIRE 1
FOOT PATROL 25
FOUND PROPERTY 2
INFORMATION REPORT 1
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 17
LOST PROPERTY 3
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 5
MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 4

 

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 10
MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 1
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 5
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 7
NOISE VIOLATION 4
OTHER 2
PARKING LOT PATROL 36
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 4
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 13
RANDOM PATROL 15
REPORT WRITING 15
SEX OFFENSE 1
SOLICITING 1
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2
THEFT 5
TRAFFIC STOP 7
TRAINING 1
WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 568                                        

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Drug & alcohol abuse is skyrocketing among college students nationwide. Know the risks, reach out for help if you need to.


Filed Under: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You are here: Home / Police Log: January 17-24, 2017