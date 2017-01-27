Police Log: January 17-24, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

01/17/2017 9:23 a.m.

A student’s bicycle was stolen from outside of McDonald Hall during Winter Break.

01/17/2017 11:30 a.m.

A student’s bike was stolen from outside of Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break.

01/19/2017 9:58 a.m.

An unknown suspect stole a Stihl Magnum leaf blower from Landscape and Grounds.

01/19/2017 4:30 p.m.

A student’s bike was stolen from outside of Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break. ACUPD had already recovered the bike at a pawn shop prior to the theft report.

01/20/2017 8:00 a.m.

ACUPD and APD collaborated on an investigation of a student downloading child pornography on computers in his on-campus dorm room. The investigation resulted in a search and arrest warrant, the student was taken into custody.

01/20/2017 10:22 p.m.

ACUPD investigated what was described as a recurring problem: noise violation in Bldg 9 at UP

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 13 ADVICE 1 ASSIST 4 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 9 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 1 CHECK BUILDING 337 CIVIL DISTURBANCE 1 DISTURBANCE 3 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1 DOMESTIC VIOLENCE 1 ESCORT 2 FIRE 1 FOOT PATROL 25 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 17 LOST PROPERTY 3 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 5 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 4

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 10 MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 5 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 7 NOISE VIOLATION 4 OTHER 2 PARKING LOT PATROL 36 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 4 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 13 RANDOM PATROL 15 REPORT WRITING 15 SEX OFFENSE 1 SOLICITING 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2 THEFT 5 TRAFFIC STOP 7 TRAINING 1 WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 568

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

Drug & alcohol abuse is skyrocketing among college students nationwide. Know the risks, reach out for help if you need to.



