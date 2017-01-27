Police Log: January 17-24, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
01/17/2017 9:23 a.m.
A student’s bicycle was stolen from outside of McDonald Hall during Winter Break.
01/17/2017 11:30 a.m.
A student’s bike was stolen from outside of Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break.
01/19/2017 9:58 a.m.
An unknown suspect stole a Stihl Magnum leaf blower from Landscape and Grounds.
01/19/2017 4:30 p.m.
A student’s bike was stolen from outside of Smith-Adams Hall during the Winter Break. ACUPD had already recovered the bike at a pawn shop prior to the theft report.
01/20/2017 8:00 a.m.
ACUPD and APD collaborated on an investigation of a student downloading child pornography on computers in his on-campus dorm room. The investigation resulted in a search and arrest warrant, the student was taken into custody.
01/20/2017 10:22 p.m.
ACUPD investigated what was described as a recurring problem: noise violation in Bldg 9 at UP
Weekly Statistics:
|911 CALL
|1
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|13
|ADVICE
|1
|ASSIST
|4
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|9
|BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|1
|BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)
|1
|CHECK BUILDING
|337
|CIVIL DISTURBANCE
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|3
|DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
|1
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|1
|ESCORT
|2
|FIRE
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|25
|FOUND PROPERTY
|2
|INFORMATION REPORT
|1
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|17
|LOST PROPERTY
|3
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|5
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|4
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|10
|MOTORIST ASSIST INFLATE TIRE
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|5
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|7
|NOISE VIOLATION
|4
|OTHER
|2
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|36
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|4
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|13
|RANDOM PATROL
|15
|REPORT WRITING
|15
|SEX OFFENSE
|1
|SOLICITING
|1
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|2
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|2
|THEFT
|5
|TRAFFIC STOP
|7
|TRAINING
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
Total: 568
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
Drug & alcohol abuse is skyrocketing among college students nationwide. Know the risks, reach out for help if you need to.
