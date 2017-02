ACU Theatre’s winter romance play, To Gillian on her 37th Birthday, will be performed in Culp Theatre on Feb. 10-11, 17-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. A dinner option is offered for the Feb. 11 show, while a talkback follows the Feb. 17 show.

Video/Editing by Michael Scales