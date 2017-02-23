Other Multimedia: JMC Network Sportscast – February 23, 2017 Sing Song 2017 Fire and Ice Recap Production Team prepares for 61st annual Sing Song KJK director Kayla Torp prepares her girls for the Saturday night show. (Photo by Erika Bolado) Gallery: Sing Song 2017 February 23, 2017 by Erika Bolado, Lydia Lawson and Lauren Franco Leave a Comment From hair and makeup to center stage, Sing Song was in full swing after months of preparing and practice. Take an overall look at this year’s Sing Song 2017. Alpha Kai gets ready for the Saturday night show. (Photo by Erika Bolado) KJK director prepares her girls for the Saturday night show (Photo by Erika Bolado) KJK director Kayla Torp prepares her girls for the Saturday night show. (Photo by Erika Bolado) The men of Pi Kappa prepares for the Saturday night show.(Photo by Erika Bolado) The men of Trojan prepares for the Saturday night show. (Photo by Erika Bolado) GATA prepares for the Saturday night show. (Photo by Erika Bolado) GATA prepares for the Saturday night show. (Photo by Erika Bolado) The (cave)men of Galaxy prepare for the Saturday night show. (Photo by Erika Bolado) Courtney Eubank performs as a hostess during 2017 Sing Song. (Photo by Lauren Franco) The women of Ko Jo Kai (Photo by Lauren Franco) The women of Ko Jo Kai (Photo by Lauren Franco) Dancers perform in-between show numbers as part of the entertainment. (Photo by Lauren Franco) Alpha Kai Omega (Photo by Lauren Franco) (Photo by Lauren Franco) The women of Sigma Theta Chi (Photo by Lauren Franco) The women of Sigma Theta Chi (Photo by Lauren Franco) The women of Sigma Theta Chi (Photo by Lauren Franco) Sub-T 16 returns to the stage (Photo by Lauren Franco) The men of Galaxy (Photo by Lauren Franco) The women of GATA (Photo by Lauren Franco) The (weather)men of Pi Kappa (Photo by Lauren Franco) Ross Spears, Teonna Murphy and Christian Fugar perform as hosts and hostess during Sing Song 2017. Tri Kappa Gamma (Photo by Lauren Franco) Tri Kappa Gamma (Photo by Lauren Franco) The men of Gamma Sigma Phi (Photo by Lauren Franco) Freshman Dinosaurs (Photo by Lauren Franco) Freshman Olympics (Photo by Lauren Franco) Sophomore Sweet Tea (Photo by Lauren Franco) Shelby Werderich, 2017 Sing Song hostess. Junior Gingerbread (Photo by Lauren Franco) The Senior act in Sing Song 2017. (Photo by Lauren Franco) Freshman celebrate as the names of the winners are announced. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Students celebrate as the names of the winners are announced.(Photo by Lydia Lawson) Siggies take 2nd over all. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) GATA takes 1st place overall. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The flu can’t keep the Senior Class from taking 1st. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) Overjoyed, the women of GATA take first place for the second year in a row. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) The men of GSP are 1st place champs. (Photo by Lydia Lawson) (Photo by Lydia Lawson)
