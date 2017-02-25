Softball prepares for first home tournament of the season

After an 0-5 showing in the Arizona tournament last weekend, the Wildcats will look to get going this weekend as they return home against Northern Colorado (1-9) and Prairie View A&M (1-5).

The UNC Bears are young and inexperienced and struggled to pick up wins in the New Mexico State tournament, including a crushing 16-1 loss to Tennessee. ACU is 3-8 this season but has played some tough competition in Arizona, Boston College and Texas State.

“We came out with some positive stuff this weekend, we played Arizona they were No. 7 in the nation and they have 8 national championships.” said head coach Bobby Reeves. “We played with everybody this weekend, we just didn’t get timely hits.”

Reeves also said a two-hour rain delay didn’t help the team succeed either. Junior Hannah Null, senior Casey May-Huff and freshman Sidney Holman will look to bolster a team ERA of 3.99.

The women fell by a margin of two runs or less in two of three games last weekend, including an extra innings, 6-5 loss to Boston College in the tournament opener.

Reeves said playing in front of a home crowd and getting away from the weariness of travel will benefit the team tremendously.

“We’re ready to be at home and sleep in our own beds.” Reeves said.

ACU will take on UNC first in the tournament opener at 5 p.m. on Friday.