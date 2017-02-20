Student pleads guilty to drug felony

A former student pled guilty to a first degree felony last month after being indicted by the Taylor County grand jury on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.

In May 2016, Brendan Richelet and Noah Massie were arrested at their home near campus on multiple drug-related charges. Richelet recently pled guilty to his felony charge of possession of THC with intent to deliver but won’t have to serve any jail time. THC is a concentrated form of the psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

As terms of his plea bargain, Richelet will pay a $1,000 fine as well as court costs and will have five years of deferred adjudication.

Massie, a current student at ACU, still faces charges of possession, punishable by up to two years.