Sub T-16 returns to Sing Song after suspension

Sub T-16 is spending its second semester back on campus putting its new values into practice for Sing Song.

Sub T was suspended from campus last spring for displaying offensive phrases on its Homecoming float, known as the Gobmobile. The suspension prohibited members from participating in 2016 Sing Song.

Sub T Sing Song director Lane Luttrell, a senior Bible major from Irving, said despite their situation, they were able to shine a positive light on the future, especially in their Sing Song act.

“We had the year off, which was a waking up moment for us,” Luttrell said. “While we were gone we spent a lot of time in deep meditation and we spent a lot of time getting to know ourselves and perfecting our Sing Song faces.”

Luttrell also said the probationary period gave the club time to watch the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”, which inspired their Sing Song theme, “O Subber, Where Art Thou?” The movie, winning seven awards and being nominated for 37, encouraged the group to work hard to be as successful and win a Sing Song trophy, Luttrell said.

“We haven’t won since 1984,” Luttrell said. “Since we’re coming back on campus, we’re reminding people that we actually did win at one point.”

To win the trophy again, the club is making practices more focused and serious than in previous years.

Zack Horton, Sing Song committee head and senior business management major from Rockwall, all 43 participating members are very excited for three-hour practices. These sessions begin with an hour of breathing exercises and stretching. After warming up, the group gets on topic. In addition to practicing their music and choreography, Horton said they’ve been doing a bit of extra work.

“We had to make up for a year off, you know,” Horton said. “So maybe we get one or two extra practices in and meet up to work on our vocals.”

Luttrell agreed, saying their primary focus is on diction, so people can actually hear their jokes.

Both Horton and Luttrell said things are looking up this year. One of the most exciting changes is that their lyrics were deemed relatively appropriate at first submission, an unprecedented feat for the club.

“One of the things that Sing Song administration did this year is give Sub T more leeway,” Horton said. “Its really important to them that we have the freedom to stretch our imagination. Deep down, they really just want us to win.”

Austin Fleet, a senior accounting major from Tyler said his favorite thing about Sing Song this year is how much time and effort they have spent perfecting their act to win it all.

“Scoreboard,” Fleet said.

Overall, Horton said this year will be a performance for the fans to make up for their missed year.

“We were really just sad for the fans,” Horton said. “There were a lot of alumni that were upset that we weren’t in it. If you were there last year, you heard the crowds cheering for Sub T even though we weren’t in the performance. I can’t stomach the thought of our fans going without Sub T two years in a row. We’re just here to give the people what they want.”