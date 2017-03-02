Cheerleading squad to conduct tryouts

The cheerleading squad will welcome 15-22 new members after their upcoming tryouts on April 7-8.

As the cheer team continues to build its program with new sponsor and former Baylor cheerleader Megan Hector, team members say they look forward to adding more. Scholarships will be awarded to certain new members, depending on the amount of people on the squad, Hector said.

“This is a great year to be a cheerleader because our squad will have the opportunity to open our brand new football stadium.” Hector said. “How awesome would it be to say that you were one of the first cheerleaders to ever cheer in our new stadium?”

Those who plan to try out must attend the tryout prep clinic to be eligible. The clinic will be on from 7-9 p.m. April 7 in Moody Coliseum, with check-in beginning at 6:30 p.m. To participate, attendees must bring their completed registration form, release form and a $35 non-refundable payment.

The pre-tryout clinic will give cheerleaders the opportunity to stunt and tumble with current team members, learn various skills and dance alongside the ACU Fight Song and dance, a chance to meet and work with the coaching staff and learn required material for tryouts.

The tryout will take place at 10 a.m. April 8 in Moody. Check-in will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tumbling, stunting, dancing and more will have been covered in the tryout prep clinic.

The dress requirements for both the clinic and tryouts are the same. Female cheerleaders are expected to wear spandex shorts, form-fitting sleeveless tops and white tennis shoes with their hair down. Male cheerleaders attending are expected to wear athletic shorts and a shirt that is comfortable for stunting and tumbling.

“My hope for these tryouts is that we will be able to build an even stronger team than what we have now. I am always striving to make our team better.” Hector said.