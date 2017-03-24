GSP hosts 68-hour volleyball to honor Katie Kirby

Students and clubs across campus gather around the GATA Fountain for a candlelight vigil in honor of Katie Kirby who passed away unexpectedly in her dorm room. (Photo by Lydia Lawson)

Gamma Sigma Phi will host 68-hour volleyball in Moody Coliseum March 30 through April 2.

This year’s event will raise money for JDRF (formerly known as Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), an organization that raises money for Type I diabetes research. Bryson Jennings, coordinator of the event and the 2017-18 president of GSP, said they chose this organization to honor Katie Kirby and her family. Kirby passed away last semester.

Kyle Karnei, a graduate student and former senior service activity coordinator for GSP, brought the event back to campus last year as a way to raise money for Carson Ford and the Wade family. They raised around $18,000.

Both expect the turnout to be greater this year than last year. Attendance is expected to be higher because students are now aware of what the event is and what it stands for. Previously, there was an eight year gap from the last time the event had occurred, so students were unaware of the purpose. Karnei he’s excited about the transition to Moody from Gym C because it will offer students an opportunity to play on a Division-1 court. Due to both factors, GSP has seen an increase in the amount of students participating.

The event, starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, will consist of three different brackets – men’s, women’s, and coed. Teams consist of up to 10 players, and must pay $25 to participate.

Jennings clarified that this event isn’t just for members of GSP, but for everyone to participate.

“This is a community event. We’re raising money for not us, but something far bigger than ourselves,” Jennings said.

Money for JDFR comes from t-shirt sales in addition to monetary donations. So far, the club has raised $2,026 out of their $68,000 goal.

Teams can sign up by emailing Kelvin Kelley at klk12d@acu.edu. Also, donations can be made at http://www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=6862&pg=entry, and t-shirts, which are $20, can be ordered by contacting Kyle Karnei at kak12d@acu.edu.