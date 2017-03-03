Hispanos Unidos to host Latin dance event

Hispanos Unidos will host a Latin Dance event to spread cultural awareness.

Hispanos Unidos is a student organization founded in 1991 with the purpose of representing and uniting students from Latin backgrounds. According to the ACU website, HU “has since been instrumental in the cultivation of the Hispanic culture on campus”.

While some members of HU have been involved in acts for the Ethnos show, none have taught other people how to do the basic Latin moves. HU has had events similar to workshops in the past, but this time wanted to perform and teach.

“We want to make sure this is a very fun night.” Said Erika Puebla, HU event coordinator and nursing major from Guanajuanto, Mexico. “Hopefully we will be able to continue with this in the future.”

The event will consist of different performances of traditional Latin dances followed by Hispanic snacks and the opportunity to learn some of the dances afterwards. The event will not only teach participants the basics of these dances, but also give them a background on them.

“We want to be be able to allow people that are curious about learning how to dance salsa, bachata or cumbia for example to come down and learn.” Said Puebla. “We want everyone to feel welcomed because as Latinos, we enjoy sharing our culture with people.”

The event will be take place March 6 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. free of charge and students from all cultural backgrounds are encouraged to attend.

HU also holds chapel in room 117 of the Onstead-Packer Bible Studies Building on Thursdays and welcomes anyone to join.